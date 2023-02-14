Alabaster City Council sets hearing for proposed tax increase, discusses major projects
Published 11:14 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023
By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer
ALABASTER – On Monday, Feb. 13, the Alabaster City Council approved the date for a public hearing on an amendment to certain sales and use tax provisions to increase the city’s sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents.
During the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Scott Brakefield explained the city’s reasoning behind the proposed tax increase.
“We have become well aware that we are behind in a lot of different phases across the city,” Brakefield said. “One of the things the administration has worked on over the past month or so is really taking a look at what’s going on around us and what’s around the cities and what are some opportunities for us. One of the things that we are looking at is taking our sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents.”
Brakefield provided a breakdown on how the current sales tax revenue is distributed. A total of 5 percent goes to the county and state, 3 percent goes to the city and 1 percent goes to Alabaster City Schools. The proposed sales tax increase would provide an additional cent to the city.
“When you look around the greater-Birmingham area of Central Alabama, you really see the vast majority of cities around us are above our 9-cent sales tax,” Brakefield said. “We really feel like moving from nine to 10 will bring us in line with our sister cities.”
Brakefield said with a 1-cent sales tax increase, they can generate about $7 million in revenue. Brakefield provided the council with a presentation that listed the major 2023-2024 projects for the city.
The following projects were discussed:
- A new city recreation center with park and green space at Highway 119 and Thompson Road
- The construction of a new Alabaster Library
- Adding ambulance transport service within the Alabaster Fire Department, relocating Fire Station 3 and identifying a location for Fire Station 4
- Comprehensive repairs and enhancements to Alabaster Boulevard
- Playground, parking and sidewalk additions at the new Patriots Park with a new traffic signal and turn lane on industrial road
- Completion of a trail system with the goal of connecting Buck Creek Park with Thompson High School and Veterans Park
- Continuation and completion of Phases one and two of the Highway 119 widening project, which will add additional lanes from Fulton Springs Road to Veterans Park
- Expansion to the Alabaster Senior Center
- Renovations and redesign of Warrior Park, Buck Creek Park and “Peanut” Davenport field
- Apply for federal funding to look at technology/signage options to improve traffic congestion related to railroad crossings
- Upgrades to batting cages, seating, fields, lighting and signage at Veterans Park with a new traffic signal at the park entrance
- Adding a 100-acre recreational green space on the city-owned mountain property across 119 from City Hall
- Construction of an amphitheater (stage) and restroom facilities at the municipal green near City Hall.
- The addition of an eighth school resource officer
- Setting the stage for future road, recreation and public service projects
The Alabaster City Council approved the public hearing on the tax increase for the next scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.
“I think it reflects a lot of the projects that the council has requested that we know also needs to be done,” Council President Sophie Martin said. “And these are projects that not only are going to impact us now but (these) are projects that are going to last a lifetime—years to come”
In other news, city council approved the following resolutions:
- Resolution 021323 to award bid uniforms for youth baseball softball programs to Varsity Sports.
- Resolution 021323-A declaring items within various departments as surplus.
- Resolution 021323-B authorizing a professional services agreement with Video Industrial Services Inc for videoing and cleaning of 8”-12” sewer lines and manholes.
- Resolution 021323-C awarding a bid for rehabilitation of the Historic Alabaster Water Tower to G & L Tank Sandblasting and Coating.
- Resolution 021323-D approving the issuance of ABC License to Apex Partners Inc/Alabaster Marathon.
- Resolution 021323-E to dissolve the position of Facilities Manager and create the new position of Facilities/Project Superintendent.
- Resolution 021323-F authorizing the mayor to sign a facilities use agreement with the Alabaster City Schools for the use of Peanut Davenport Field and Parcel.