Alabaster City Council sets hearing for proposed tax increase, discusses major projects Published 11:14 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – On Monday, Feb. 13, the Alabaster City Council approved the date for a public hearing on an amendment to certain sales and use tax provisions to increase the city’s sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents.

During the Mayor’s Report, Mayor Scott Brakefield explained the city’s reasoning behind the proposed tax increase.

“We have become well aware that we are behind in a lot of different phases across the city,” Brakefield said. “One of the things the administration has worked on over the past month or so is really taking a look at what’s going on around us and what’s around the cities and what are some opportunities for us. One of the things that we are looking at is taking our sales tax from 9 cents to 10 cents.”

Brakefield provided a breakdown on how the current sales tax revenue is distributed. A total of 5 percent goes to the county and state, 3 percent goes to the city and 1 percent goes to Alabaster City Schools. The proposed sales tax increase would provide an additional cent to the city.

“When you look around the greater-Birmingham area of Central Alabama, you really see the vast majority of cities around us are above our 9-cent sales tax,” Brakefield said. “We really feel like moving from nine to 10 will bring us in line with our sister cities.”

Brakefield said with a 1-cent sales tax increase, they can generate about $7 million in revenue. Brakefield provided the council with a presentation that listed the major 2023-2024 projects for the city.

The following projects were discussed:

A new city recreation center with park and green space at Highway 119 and Thompson Road

The construction of a new Alabaster Library

Adding ambulance transport service within the Alabaster Fire Department, relocating Fire Station 3 and identifying a location for Fire Station 4

Comprehensive repairs and enhancements to Alabaster Boulevard

Playground, parking and sidewalk additions at the new Patriots Park with a new traffic signal and turn lane on industrial road

Completion of a trail system with the goal of connecting Buck Creek Park with Thompson High School and Veterans Park

Continuation and completion of Phases one and two of the Highway 119 widening project, which will add additional lanes from Fulton Springs Road to Veterans Park

Expansion to the Alabaster Senior Center

Renovations and redesign of Warrior Park, Buck Creek Park and “Peanut” Davenport field

Apply for federal funding to look at technology/signage options to improve traffic congestion related to railroad crossings

Upgrades to batting cages, seating, fields, lighting and signage at Veterans Park with a new traffic signal at the park entrance

Adding a 100-acre recreational green space on the city-owned mountain property across 119 from City Hall

Construction of an amphitheater (stage) and restroom facilities at the municipal green near City Hall.

The addition of an eighth school resource officer

Setting the stage for future road, recreation and public service projects

The Alabaster City Council approved the public hearing on the tax increase for the next scheduled city council meeting on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

“I think it reflects a lot of the projects that the council has requested that we know also needs to be done,” Council President Sophie Martin said. “And these are projects that not only are going to impact us now but (these) are projects that are going to last a lifetime—years to come”

In other news, city council approved the following resolutions: