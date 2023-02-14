Date set for first Walk for Christ event in Pelham Published 1:23 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The date has been set for the inaugural Walk for Christ event that will make its way to Pelham on Saturday, March 11 at 3 p.m. at the Pelham Park and Recreation Center.

The theme will be modeled at the Bible verse Isiah 40:31. Pelham Strong has designated all of the proceeds to go to the organization Forward to Freedom of Alabama.

Forward to Freedom is an initiative that seeks to aid incarcerated or formerly incarcerated men in finding a path forward.

“Our system is overwrought, which leads to consistent reoffenders,” the Forward to Freedom website said. “We incarcerate more people in the United States than almost any other country in the world. Most of those people will get caught in a repetitive cycle of incarceration, release, and re-incarceration, especially at a young age. This is known as recidivism.”

The three T’s are taught by the Forward to Freedom campaign: teach, thrive and train. Chad Leverett, founder of Pelham Strong, said he believes events like this will help bring others to Christ.

“Christ is the son of the living God,” Leverett said. “Our hope is that regardless of religious affiliation or no affiliation that March 11, we can all come together with one purpose to Walk for Christ and enjoy each other’s company.”

There will be a train ride open at the Walk for Christ from 3-6 p.m. Radio station 93.3 FM will be present playing Christian and Gosepl music.

Sponsors for the Walk so far are: Riverchase Church of Christ, Shelby Pediatric Dentistry, Technique Automotive, 93.3 The River, Pelham Church of God, The Yak Shak, Loader Services and Parties & Yard Cardies.

Businesses and organizations interested in serving as a sponsor for the event can contact pelhamstrong35124@gmail.com.