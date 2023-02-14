Helena boys fall to Chilton County in sub-regionals Published 9:02 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Helena’s season came to an end on Tuesday, Feb. 14. The area champs played a tough game against Chilton County and fell to the Tigers 63-52.

The Huskies had a strong opening quarter against the Tigers after picking up an 11-9 lead. Ian Johnigan took the lead for Helena after posting six points outside the arc and making the front end of a one-and-one.

Josh Wiliams followed Johnigan after going two-for-two from the free-throw line and picking up two points inside the paint.

Chilton County shifted gears in the second quarter after limiting Helena to seven more points before the half. The Tigers successfully pulled away with a 34-18 lead going into the third quarter.

Owen Davis knocked down three points, while Trevor Moore tacked on two points. Jacob Satterfield and Johnigan totaled a combined two points.

Returning from the break, the Huskies managed to hold back the Tigers early on in the period but fell short in the end. Chilton County and Helena were evenly matched as both teams knocked down 10 points before the final period.

Satterfield posted three points outside the arc and two points within. Johnigan followed Satterfield with a two-pointer and a front end of a one-and-one. Williams added two.

A more offensively driven Helena came close to evening the score between them and the Tigers. With less than a few minutes remaining of the game, Helena trailed Chilton County by six points.

In the end, Chilton County extended the separation between them and Helena after several back-to-back baskets in the final minutes.

Helena fell to Chilton County 63-52.

Johnigan led the last offensive run of the night with two baskets knocked down outside the arc, two within the arc and one from the free-throw line. Moore added four points from two field goals and a free throw.

Williams went two-for-two, while Nicolas Crozier tacked on four points and Torrey Ward added two.