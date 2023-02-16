Briarwood girls fall to No. 2 Hillcrest in Sweet 16 Published 3:02 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – Walking off the floor in the final minute of her team’s 53-22 loss to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Taylor Smith embraced head coach Lorie Kerley in an emotional hug.

With no words spoken, that hug overshadowed the 31-point loss in the Sweet 16 with the emotion, showing in one moment the appreciation between Kerley and her senior class for setting a new standard.

“We knew Hillcrest was a very physical team,” Kerley said. “We knew coming in it was going to be tough. I’m so proud of them, they never quit and never gave up.”

Briarwood started the game strong with a dominant presence inside the paint warding off early chances for the Patriots.

The Lions were able to create some early separation with a quick 5-1 lead, but Hillcrest battled back in what became a thrilling opening quarter. Briarwood, however, held a slim 9-8 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Mary Beth Dicen knocked down a basket outside the arc, while Smith led the Lions with two baskets inside the arc. Anna Tatum Baker tacked on two points

Hillcrest turned the tables on Briarwood going into the second quarter as the Lions struggled to find the same success on either end of the floor.

Briarwood didn’t score until the final minute of the game, but by that point, Hillcrest had gained the momentum and took a 23-11 lead into the halftime break.

The Lions did come out with the first-quarter mentality early in the second half; However, Hillcrest began to increase separation late in the quarter after limiting Briarwood’s offense again.

Smith posted another four points, while Emma Kerley added two.

Despite the Lions’ best efforts, Briarwood struggled in the final period against the Patriots, who outscored BCS 12-4 in the quarter to pick up the 31-point win.

Smith went two-for-two, and Baker posted two points in the paint.

Still, Kerley was proud of her team for not giving up until the final buzzer sounded.

“We had a great attitude and great effort,” Kerley said. “Which we’ve had through the whole season. I think that says a lot about their character. I’m just super proud of them, and I’m proud to coach them.”

​​With this year’s team making history in the 6A classification for the school, she said that this team and senior class will be the one that set a new standard, highlighting the effort of Smith, who worked to make this year special.

“Taylor dealt with an injury all year last year,” Kerley said. “The player that she is now compared to the end of the season, last year is night and day. She may be one of the most improved players in one season I’ve ever witnessed. She worked so hard this summer, I’m so proud of that girl.”

Smith was Briarwood’s leading scorer with 13 points, while Baker followed Smith with four points.