Arrest reports for Feb. 5 through Feb. 11 Published 2:55 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Feb. 5 through Feb. 11.

Alabaster

Feb. 6

-John Michael Goldberg, 45, of Ensley, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order), capias warrant (switched tag), capias warrant (drivers license not in possession) and capias warrant (tag mutiliated/altered).

-Daniel Vazquez Ventura, 33, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Brian Dwight Abbott, 42, of Clanton, FTA theft of property 4th.

Feb. 7

-Breanna Larea Araujo, 24, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Carolina Angeles Berumen, 20, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jose Alberto Blanco Ortega, 34, of Jemison, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jason Glenn Lesueur, 51, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Feb. 8

-Neil Matthew Robbins, 35, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Ashley Marie Shearer, 34, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Christy Lynn Lopez, 40, of Birmingham, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

-Landon Dale Cummings, 32, of Moundville, bail jumping second degree (failure to appear) and capias warrant (possession of drug paraphernalia).

Feb. 10

-Larryon Dwight Butler, 31, of Birmingham, attempting to elude a police officer and forgery – forged instrument.

Feb. 11

-David Ryan Selden Hensley, 32, of Irondale, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Helena

Feb. 6

-Jaelon Jovan Agee, 22, bail jumping second degree.

-Christopher Lee Fancher, 54, domestic violence 3rd degree.

Feb. 7

-Kailyn Marshay Henderson, 27, failure to appear.

Feb. 8

-Jasmine Harvill, 22, criminal trespass third degree, resisting arrest and bail jumping second degree.

Feb. 10

-Jasmine Harvill, 22, harassing communications.

Montevallo

Feb. 7

-Richard Shannon Parks, 52, of Fairfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Gabriel Andrew Richards, 28, of Montevallo, privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises.

Feb. 8

-Timothy LaKendric Cutts, 31, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Samuel Charles Hudson, 56, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia, dangerous drugs – drug trafficking and obstructing police – DC failure to obey.

Feb. 9

-Jamie Francisco-Perez Reyes, 33, of Birmingham, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Pelham

Feb. 5

-Miguel Leon Gonzalez, 23, of Pelham, driving while under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Feb. 6

-Kelvin Taylor, 48, of Atlanta, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Marcus Ford, 25, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer.

-Donald Hughes, 54, of Northport, liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in a vehicle and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Roger Castro Suarez, 25, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 7

-Lindsey Lowery, 40, of Montevallo, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; deliver or sale.

Feb. 8

-Jaiya Pringle, 26, of Pike Road, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

-Josten Weaver, 24, of Bessemer, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Jonathan Copeland, 39, of Maylene, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Zaire McClain, 45, of Alabaster, theft – fail stop sign.

-Malik Powell, 22, of Bessemer, traffic – stop above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Daniel Hoggle, 50, of Brierfield, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Shannon Davenport, 23, of Wilsonville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Marquett Sanders, 32, of Fairfield, traffic – RRL run red light RRL.

-Tori Denney, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 9

-Torie White, 20, of Helena, criminal mischief in the first degree – damage to private property, theft of property in the third degree – from residence and theft of property in the third degree – theft of property 2, $500 or less.

-Greogry Lemley, 42, of West Blocton, assault in the third degree – simple assault.

-Joel Peoples, 45, of Helena, traffic – ST switched tag, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc. and criminal mischief in the first degree – damage to private property.

