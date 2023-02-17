Arrest reports for Jan. 5 through Feb. 6 Published 2:44 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Aug. 23 and Jan. 22 through Jan. 29.

Alabaster

Jan. 31

-Scott Bynum Lawson, 54, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Katlyne Briana MuGuffie, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrant (harassment domestic violence – 3rd), alias warrant (failure to comply with court order), capias warrant (driving under the influence) and alias warrant (failure to appear in court).

-Tyler Lee MuGuffie, 27, of Alabaster, alias warrant (speeding 25 MPH over limit), alias writ of arrest (operating vehicle without insurance), alias writ of arrest (failure to appear in court) and capias warrant (harassment).

-Pedro Luna Flores, 22, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Nava Bello Lucina Sayde, 21, of Maylene, theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting.

Feb. 1

-Sarah Miranda Davis, 29, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 2

-Michael Shane Lawrence, 33, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance.

-Rickey Alvin Erwin, Jr., 43, of Calera, conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime.

-Maria Sebastian Juan, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 3

-Kimberly Dale Trimble, 53, of VVerbena, theft of property 3rd and violation of court order.

-Linda Michelle Ragsdale, 31, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 4

-Phillip Lee Cannady, 37, of Montevallo, possession of a forged instrument second degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Arin Shea Johnson, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Feb. 5

-Stanley L. Thompson, Jr., 65, failing to appear (traffic) – DUI, speeding, open container.

-Joshua Lamar Allison, 33, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Ismael Lorenzo Eugenio, 25, of Alabsater, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Elizabeth Morgan Letson, 41, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Columbiana

Jan. 5

-Tyler Gene Galyean, 25, theft of property first degree (Greater than $2,500).

Jan. 6

-Charity Lea Snow, 36, auto theft.

Jan. 9

-Ashlee Brooke Thompson, 34, FTA – speeding.

Jan. 15

-Juanita Saavedra Lopez, 19, FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – improper lane usage.

Jan. 17

-Justin Adam Cox, 35, FTA – driving while suspended.

Jan. 19

-Jason E. Pinkston, 35, FTA – driving while revoked.

Jan. 22

-Chanda Marie Johnson, 44, receiving stolen property 4th.

Jan. 23

-Alonzo Parker, 54, criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd.

Jan. 30

-Roger Rhinehart, 33, shoplifting, $500 or less.

-Jeremy Logan Hatten, 22, theft of property 3rd and criminal mischief 3rd.

Helena

Jan. 31

-Jacob Ryan Lippeatt, 27, bailing jumping second degree.

Feb. 2

-Justin Flave Turberville, 43, bail jumping second degree.

Montevallo

Feb. 3

-Arnulfo Javier Del Toro, traffic – DUIA.

Feb. 4

-Levi Norman Miller, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 5

-Jess Colin Feldy, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Stanley L. Thompson, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Feb. 6

-Billy Raye Moore, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Jan. 29

-Garland Goudy, 67, of Brighton, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Jan. 30

-Gabriel Cottone, 30, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Jan. 31

-Milton Sanders, 64, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Edgardo Miranda, 34, of Alabaster, traffic – expired license.

-Demetrice Leonard, 46, of Childersburg, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Feb. 1

-Jeffery Williams, 50, of Chelsea, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Sidney Garner, 48, of Marietta, Ga. driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 2

-Terry Parks, 30, of Maylene, traffic – RRL run red light.

-Xavier Thompson, 24, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Justin Turberville, 43, of Prattville, traffic – RRL run red light RRL and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

-Sarah Orr, 44, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Feb. 3

-Devan Bailey, 32, of Pelham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Brian Graf, 49, of Hoover, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.