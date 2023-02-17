Municipal police reports for Jan. 1 through Feb. 6 Published 2:48 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Jan. 1 through Feb. 6.

Alabaster

Jan. 30

-Property damage from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (grocery/supermarket). Damaged was automobiles; Toyota Prius valued at $4,000.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Shelby Farms Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue SW (residence/home).

Jan. 31

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive (residence/home).

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from U.S. Highway 31 and Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two used needles and 0.47 grams of Methamphetamine.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street SW (other/unknown).

-Alias warrant (harassment domestic violence 3rd) and possession of marijuana second degree from the 200 Block of Industrial Parkway (government/public building). Recovered was 22.99 grams of marijuana.

-Violation of protection order from the 100 Block of Willow Point Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1100 Block of Fulton Springs Road (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $68.50.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property 4th degree – shoplifting from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $85.32.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant). Damaged was a left side back window and left tail light valued at $2.

Feb. 1

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Big Oak Drive (cyberspace). Stolen was identity.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Wellington Manor (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was other (concrete culvert cover) valued at $1,500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $49.18.

-Harassing communications from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (restaurant).

-Animal complaint from the 900 Block of Willow Creek Place (residence/home).

Feb. 2

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW.

-Trespassing notice and harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Information only from Alabaster.

-Information only from the 100 Block of 12th Avenue SE (residence/home).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1300 Block of First Street North (auto dealership new/used). Stolen was money valued at $20,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.70.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Park Place Circle.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a rim valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Alias warrant truancy/chins from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road.

Feb. 3

-Information only from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (commercial/office building).

-Domestic violence 3rd harassing communications from the 1800 Block of Amberly Woods Way (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Theft of property 3rd and violation of court order from the 2300 Block of 7th Street South, Clanton.

-Trespassing notice and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was general merchandise valued at $216.83.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a silver Volkswagen Jetta TSI valued at $1.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (shopping mall).

-Possession of a controlled substance from Highway 31 at Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.75 grams of hallucinogens; mushrooms.

Feb. 4

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles; Chevrolet, Camaro valued at $1.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Red Bay Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home).

-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 119 (service/gas station).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street SW.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Berryhill Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of White Cap Circle.

Feb. 5

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 119 at 1st Street SW (highway/road/alleys/street/sidewalk).

-Failing to appear (traffic) – DUI, speeding, open container from the 9000 Block of Highway 119.

-Property damage from Interstate 65 northbound at mile marker 240 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was automobiles; white Infiniti QX50 Pure AWD valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 1900 Block of King James Court.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 119 (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $100.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of Tradewinds Circle (residence/home).

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Damaged was a blue Nissan pickup and bedroom window valued at $2.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 900 Block of Highway 31 (residence/home).

Columbiana

Jan. 1

-Info – information only trespass from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of Pitts Drive.

Jan. 2

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

Jan. 3

-Info – information only – domestic violence harassment from the 100 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Info – information only from the 22000 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 4

-SI – school incident – disruptive from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – vehicle vs. deer from the 1200 Block of Ferry Road.

Jan. 5

-SSA – safe streets act from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 7

-Info – information only – property damage from the 300 Block of Old Highway 25 East.

Jan. 8

-Info – information only – property damage from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 9

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – viscous dogs and dogs on premises other than owners from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a knife from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from Chelsea Road at Industrial Parkway.

-FTA – speeding from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 11

-Info – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Jan. 12

-HC harassing communications from the 200 Block of Shelby Road.

-Info – information only – firearm safe keeping from the 100 Block of Collins Street.

Jan. 14

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd and theft of property (exceed $500, less than $1,499) from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 15

-FTA – driving while suspended, FTA – no driver’s license and FTA – improper lane usage from the 600 Block of Main Street.

-Info – info only – property damage from the 2800 Block to 1900 Block of County Road 30.

-Theft – miscellaneous, $500 or less from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Jan. 16

-Theft of property 4th from Columbiana Square.

Jan. 17

-FTA – driving while suspended from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

Jan. 18

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – fight from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Residence – no force and theft from residence, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of West Sterrett Street.

Jan. 19

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd from the 200 Block of West College Street.

– FTA – driving while revoked from the 200 Block of Waxahatchee Road.

-SI – school incident – intentionally providing false info from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – misuse of electronic device from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Jan. 20

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – drug possession from the 100 Block of Washington Street

Jan. 21

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument 3rd from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Jan. 22

-Receiving stolen property 4th from the 21000 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 23

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Jan. 25

-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from the 100 Block of Nelson Walker Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Residence – force from the 100 Block of Town Creek Apartments.

Jan. 26

-ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer from Nelson Walker Road and Egg & Butter Road.

-SSA – safe streets act from Alabama Highway 70 and McDow Road.

Jan. 27

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 Block of Mooney Road.

-CM Criminal mischief – damage to business property from the 100 Block of Main Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from Industrial Parkway and Joinertown Road.

Jan. 28

-Theft of property 4th from the 2100 Block of Highway 25.

Jan. 29

-Interference with custody from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Theft of property third and criminal mischief from the 400 Block of Mooney Road.

-Theft of property 4th from the 200 Block of Columbiana Square.

Jan. 30

-SI – school incident possession of a vape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – threat from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Jan. 31

-SI – school incident – intentionally striking student from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 1100 Block of Industrial Parkway.

-SI – school incident – intentionally striking a student from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Helena

Jan. 30

-Domestic violence incident from Rocky Ridge Circle.

-Miscellaneous from the 800 Block of Highway 52.

-Domestic incident from Appleford Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Highway 17.

Jan. 31

-Bail jumping second degree from Salem Road.

-Miscellaneous information from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 1

-Harassment from Henley Trail at Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from the 3500 Block of Highway 52 West.

Feb. 2

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Domestic incident from Morningside Drive.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Old Cahaba Way.

Feb. 3

-Miscellaneous from the 1299 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Loitering from the 1200 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

Feb. 4

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of a pistol by a violent felon from Highway 17 at Highway 58.

-Domestic incident from Helena.

Feb. 5

-Property damage from County Road 17 at North Drive.

Montevallo

Feb. 1

-Information only from Highway 25 (supermarket).

Feb. 3

-Property damage from Railroad Avenue (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring valued at $2,500.

-Found property from Montevallo (other/unknown).

-Property damage from Spring Creek Road and Highway 216 (highway/street). Damaged was a stop sign valued at $250.

-Fraud – deceptive business practices from Highway 119 (service/gas station). Stolen were two AM first checks valued at $0.

Feb. 5

-Sex offense – IE indecent exposure from Main Street (restaurant).

Feb. 6

-Stolen property – impersonation, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Hillcrest Drive (other/unknown). Stolen was money from checking account valued at $798.

Pelham

Feb. 2

-Theft from the 2000 Block of Grey Oaks Terrace (construction site). Stolen, not recovered was a pipe valued at $10.

-Theft from the 3600 Block of Highway 11 (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was alcohol valued at $330.