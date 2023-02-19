Gavin Monk becomes Montevallo’s first wrestling state champ, others perform well Published 2:12 pm Sunday, February 19, 2023

1 of 9

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HUNTSVILLE – One year after sitting in the locker room heartbroken over a tiebreaker loss in the state championship, Montevallo High School wrestler Gavin Monk was back on Saturday, Feb. 18.

This time around, faced with a choice of redemption or heartbreak for a second year in a row, he delivered inside Huntsville’s Von Braun Center. After spending the last year determined at redemption, putting in work on a daily basis, he jumped up emphatically after earning a 3-1 decision win over St. John Paul II’s Jack Von Eschenbach.

It capped off a dominant run to the championship that saw Monk pick up three consecutive pins to earn his chance at redemption before closing out the 145-pound championship with the 3-1 decision to become the school’s first state champion.

“Determination, grit, toughness, selflessness, poise, focus, leader, dependable and champion. That is Gavin Monk,” head coach Garrett Langer said in congratulating his championship effort. “What an ending for this kid. One year ago, we sat in a locker room after a heartbreaking defeat in the state finals. All that moment did was motivate him even more.”

It led him to not only bettering himself this season, but helping lead the team to a second straight area championship as well, leading the team with his drive.

“He’s a true Bulldog at heart,” Langer said. “He spent days, weeks and months of training in the MHS lunchroom and at Ironclad gym. Everything he did was for this moment. Today, it paid off. He beat the best, a returning state champ.”

For Monk, he was appreciative of those who helped him reach the stage and get the shot at redemption.

“I’m thankful for everyone who has helped me along the way,” he said.

Monk was one of three to advance to the state tournament from Montevallo, as Charlie Adams and Gabriel Haynie both advanced along with him from the sectional tournament.

Adams went on to put together an impressive run at the state tournament as well. He won his opening match with a pin and his second match with a 4-3 decision to earn a spot in the semifinals.

He then won by disqualification in the semifinals to get to the championship. In the championship, however, he had a medical forfeit that led to a loss to Ashville’s Layden Olson in the 220-pound weight class.

As for Haynie, he won his opening match with a pin in the 160-pound classification before losing back-to-back major decisions in the quarterfinals and consolation round.