Briarwood continues impressive 2023 soccer season with shutout of Pinson Published 5:08 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Briarwood’s boys soccer team pulled away with its sixth consecutive win of the season after opening with a tie to Northridge in the first game. Since then, the Lions have gone on to climb the rankings for the 6A classification and earned the No. 5 spot in week three.

After a tie against Northridge in the first round of the Lakeshore Shootout, the Lions pulled away with two 3-0 shutout wins against Trinity Presbyterian and Tuscaloosa Academy.

Following the Lakeshore Shootout, Briarwood picked up two wins at the Southern Shootout tournament in Fairhope before the next game was canceled due to stormy weather in the gulf.

The Lions took down St. Michael Catholic 2-1 before beating McGill-Toolen 4-1 the following day.

Briarwood’s most dominant performance, however, came in the most recent outing against Pinson Valley.

The Lions not only had a season-high seven goals on their way to a victory, but they put together their third shutout of the season to pick up a 7-0 victory and improve to 5-0-1 on the season.

Briarwood has now given up no more than one goal in any game so far and the Lions have outscored opponents 20-3 this season.

The Lions host No. 1 Mountain Brook on Friday, Feb. 24.