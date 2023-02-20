New unit at Shelby Baptist sees first patient Published 12:46 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

1 of 1

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The new cardiovascular unit at Shelby County Medical Center has cared for and released its first patient.

Jimmie Hardee, the chair for the Chilton County Commission, was the first patient in the new cardiovascular unit at Shelby Baptist after having a heart attack and a quadruple bypass surgery.

“I just can’t brag on this place enough,” Hardee said. “The detail that they put inside the new remodeling was phenomenal. I like Grandview hospital, but I’d probably put this ICU unit against any one in the state of Alabama.”

Hardee said that there are two things that matter when you are out of any kind of surgery.

“It’s the bedside manner of your staff and doctor and the facility,” he said. “When you’re in the healing process, you don’t want something that’s broke down or a nasty room or anything like that. When you’re in recovery that helps—bedside manner, establishment—what the facilities (are) like.”

The cardiovascular unit is located on the second floor of the Shelby Baptist Medical Center and is a 14-bed unit with six brand new cardiac ICU’s and eight step-down beds.

“I can’t brag enough on the staff up there,” Hardee said. “The ICU staff are phenomenal, and they hold their patient accountable. You ain’t going to lay in that bed, you are going to get up and do what you need to get you out there.”

Hardee shared some advice after all of the surgery he had undergone.

“If I had to stress anything to anybody, I’m 54 years old and never had any underlying health issues,” he said. “I’m overweight (but) no low blood pressure, no cholesterol, anything. Go do your stress test (and) go do your blood work. When you become 50 and older go do your work, go do this. I probably could have saved myself a lot of headache and time. I’m very blessed that the Lord has kept me here on this earth to share my testimony and to get more involved with the Heart Foundation.”

Hardee said the events he went through have changed his life.

“It’s changed my life to know that I’m going to be healthy,” he said. “I’m going to live. I weighed 329 pounds when I laid on that table on Friday for them to operate on me. That’s the last time I’m going to weigh 329. I have a goal of 250, and my final goal is 225 because it’s up to me. The Lord gave me as second chance, and I’m going to take advantage of it.”