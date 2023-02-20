Oak Mountain, Helena continue impressive starts with weekend wins Published 11:07 am Monday, February 20, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Oak Mountain and Helena boys soccer teams continued impressive starts to the season this past weekend with impressive performances.

The Eagles are soaring high after picking up three shutout wins this season and three wins by one or more goals. Oak Mountain’s only loss came to No. 1 Grissom in a 2-1 battle on Friday, Feb. 10, as the Eagles look to continue a strong season after last year’s trip to the Class 7A State Championship game.

Oak Mountain’s most recent wins came against Northgate and Northridge this past week.

Following a tight 3-2 victory against Northridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14 to bounce back from their loss to Grissom, the No. 2 Eagles came back with their third shutout of the season on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Taking on Northridge, they allowed no goals, while the offense put together its best effort of the season with five goals to pick up the win.

The Eagles took the No. 2 spot in the third week of rankings in the 7A classification as they are now 6-0-1.

Helena is now 6-3- with early season losses to Thompson, Springville and Chelsea.

The Huskies, however, have shown promise of late following a successful showing in the Falcon Fest tournament in Huntsville.

On their way to winning the tournament championship, the Huskies took down Buckhorn and West Morgan.

Not only that, the defense continued a stellar season en route to the championship. The Huskies put together shutouts in each of their three games to win the tournament after beating Buckhorn 3-0 and West Morgan 1-0 and 2-0.

Helena has now given up one combined goal in the last five games, while the Huskies have given up six total in nine games this season.