Inverness Elementary receives grant for new playground Published 1:35 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A new playground will make its way to Inverness Elementary School after it received a $60,000 Parks and Recreation grant awarded by the Shelby County Commission.

“Thank you to Commissioner Lindsey Allison and all our commissioners for supporting these efforts,” An Inverness Elementary School Facebook post read.

Principal Amanda Hamm said the grant will be matched with other funding the school has and the process of playground renovations will occur in three to four phases.

“This is going to complete phase one, hopefully this spring,” Hamm said. “Phase one entails beginning some demolition of the playground, then we will be installing a new, large play structure. It will be geared to our younger students, but it will also have some adaptive and inclusive features as well.”

Hamm said these adaptive features will include lower platforms for children to get onto, a ramp structure and eventually, when phase two begins, this structure will connect to a larger climbing structure for older students.

“(Students and staff) were very excited,” Hamm said. “This is a project that our school, our community, our staff members and our kids have really wanted. We have worked really hard to begin the fundraising efforts for it, so they were very excited that we will be receiving these funds and that we will have an ability to complete phase one this year.”

Hamm said she hopes phase one can be completed this year and that the purchase order has already been submitted.

“As soon as the company is prepared to begin, we will be installing it,” Hamm said. “We are thankful for the support of our community and those that have helped us raised the funds as well as the Shelby County Commission for helping to provide these funds to our school. It’s going to be a great opportunity for our kids.”