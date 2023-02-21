Vincent opens with a six-run win against Lincoln Published 4:09 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

LINCOLN – The Vincent Yellow Jackets used a late lead as an advantage in their season opener against Lincoln on Friday, Feb. 18.

Vincent trailed 1-0 after the first inning, but soon scored three runs in the top of the second and gained another run in the top of the fourth, however, Lincoln scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Lincoln and Vincent were tied 5-5 in the top of the fifth inning until Zack Wright singled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run in the top of the sixth.

Vincent then tallied three runs in the seventh inning. Casen Fields, Grayson Gulde and Ethan McEllrath each had RBIs in the frame.

Parks Woodruff, Kaene Newell and Gavin Hobbs all drove in runs in the frame that lead to the Yellow Jackets’ 11-5 victory over Lincoln.

Aiden Poe pitched for the Yellow Jackets giving up five runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked none, while Gulde pitched two innings.

The Yellow Jackets totaled eight hits against Lincoln Friday. McEllrath, Wright and Camden Cobb totaled numerous hits for Vincent. McEllrath went 3-3 at the plate, while three players stole at least two bases.

Zac Carlisle led the way with three.