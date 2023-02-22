APD officer speaks at University of Alabama networking event Published 2:14 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

TUSCALOOSA – Cpl. John St. Pierre of the Alabaster Police Department recently spoke at a networking event at the University of Alabama and shared with graduating students the benefits of the department and its surrounding city.

As an alumnus and an employer, St. Pierre was invited to attend the Spring 2023 Student-Athlete Night on Feb. 20 at Bryant-Denny Stadium on the UA campus in Tuscaloosa.

“I spoke to them about our police department and beautiful, supportive city,” St. Pierre said. “I explained each role our agency offers, such as patrol, criminal investigations, special forensic investigations, school resource officer program, narcotics investigations, the multijurisdictional tactical unit and the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force.”

St. Pierre said that some student-athletes were surprised to learn of the take-home car policy.

“I outlined the role of a police officer and shared our generous benefits package offered by the city of Alabaster, including using the latest updated law enforcement equipment and vehicles,” St. Pierre said. “Some were surprised to learn about our take-home car policy and how nice of a perk the program is for our officers.”

St. Pierre received a warm welcome from UA students and staff.

“The entire staff at the University of Alabama was incredible,” St. Pierre said. “Everyone, including the students, welcomed me on campus and had great conversations about their career goals. The students had excellent, engaging questions and were excited to learn about the Alabaster Police Department. I appreciate the invitation and look forward to our new recruiting partnership with the University of Alabama.”

St. Pierre expressed his gratitude for those that made it possible to attend the event.

“I want to thank my administration team for allowing me to attend this event,” he said. “Being able to share the wonderful opportunities the APD and the city of Alabaster have to offer to potential new employees is an honor. Networking is essential, and being able to promote our agency to so many interested students was amazing. Some had never heard of Alabaster, but now they know exactly where we’re located, and I hope to see those students again after graduation.”

Those interested in learning more about the APD can visit its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/alabasterpolice.