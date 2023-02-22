‘Beauty and artistry:’ Birmingham Boys Choir performs at THS Performing Arts Center Published 2:38 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

1 of 12

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The sound of 100 choristers filled the room on Sunday night, Feb. 12 as the Birmingham Boys Choir delivered a delightful performance in Thompson High School’s Performing Arts Center.

The Birmingham Boys Choir and Master Magician David Garrard put on a Valentine’s Day Show entitled “Love, Magic and Music” at Thompson High School’s Performing Arts Center on Feb. 12, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Ken Berg, music director and resident composer of the Birmingham Boys Choir, described the atmosphere of the event before the performance.

“There’s an eager atmosphere for this event,” Berg said. “Well for one thing, a boys choir is a unique organization anyway, and to collaborate with a magician on a program, I mean, golly, who would have thought of that?”

Berg said that this was likely the first time some of the crowd experienced a choir like this.

“I think they were rather delighted, and not necessarily surprised, but pleased that a group of just ordinary guys— just everyday ordinary kids can create some serious beauty and artistry,” Berg said.

Berg said that the tradition of boys choirs dates back to the 10th century.

“It’s before there was ever a symphony orchestra or a marching band or a show choir or a jazz trio,” Berg said. “Before any of those things existed, choirs of men and boys have been singing together more than a thousand years. So, the tradition is pretty dense and yet on this continent it is still fresh and new and delightful.”

The Birmingham Boys Choir opened the show and were followed up by magician Garrard. Afterward, the boys choir and Garrard collaborated together in the closing number.

“They got to come back on the stage and collaborate with (Garrard),” Berg said. “In our closing number we sang ‘Stars fell on Alabama’ while he did his illusion with stars. It was really cool.”

Berg expressed his appreciation for being able to perform in THS’s Performing Arts Center.

“It’s a great space,” Berg said. “It’s a very impressive top-drawer facility. Not all venues are as welcoming as Thompson Fine Arts was. It’s a great facility. Congratulations to the people of Alabaster for having something like that.”

Berg shared what inspires him in continuing to do these shows.

“I am continually inspired by the artists that we collaborate with,” Berg said. “When we tour we collaborate with other musical organizations in the local towns and cities where we go, and I am constantly thankful for the depth of talent available to us in our area (and) to us as an ensemble. I am consistently pleased and thankful for the boys I get to teach and make music with. They are endlessly entertaining.”

Those interested in learning more about the Birmingham Boys Choir may visit its website at Birminghamboyschoir.org.