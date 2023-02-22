Thompson downs Calera 3-2 in early-season county battle Published 3:33 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

CALERA – Despite a combined 17 hits, Thompson and Calera battled in a low-scoring game early in the season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 that was ultimately decided by one late run.

Featuring two teams who made it to their respective state tournament last year, including the defending 7A champ Warriors, the game was knotted 202 through five innings of play, but a bases-loaded RBI bunt from Allie Bauer brought home what became the game-winning run from Thompson.

The Warriors loaded the bases with no outs in the top of the sixth thanks to a hit batter and back-to-back walks Following a strikeout, Bauer stepped to the plate and laid down a bunt back to the pitcher that allowed Laney Williams to score.

Calera did force a double play after to limit the damage, but the Eagles left a base runner stranded in both the sixth and seventh to fall one run short in a 3-2 win for Thompson.

The game got off to an exciting start between the two with both scoring a run in the opening inning.

Williams drove home Thompson’s first run on an RBI single to third base that allowed Olivia Tindell to score, but Calera answered when Kinley Rogers scored following several errors from the Warriors in the bottom half of the inning.

Dailynn Motes helped Thompson take the lead in the top of the third with a leadoff single that eventually led to her crossing the plate after a sac fly from Tindell made it 2-1.

But again, Calera had an answer.

This time, in the bottom of the fourth, the Eagles started with a triple of their own from Miya Shamburger. Two batters later, Bristol Rogers drove her home on an RBI single to second base that evened the score.

From there, it was Thompson’s game-winning run that ultimately made the difference in the one-run battle.

Motes, Williams, Kendall Chanell and Hannah Hobbs all had two hits in the win, while Williams added an RBI. Bauer and Tindell both finished with one hit and one RBI apiece. In the circle, Kadyn Bush pitched four innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts, while Clemmons finished the final three innings and struck out four, allowing no runs on no hits.

Calera was led by Kinley Rogers with two hits, while Bristol Rogers had one hit and an RBI. Jordan Douglas, Kate Townley, Shamburger and Tyresia Williams each had one hit. Townley went the distance in the circle, allowing 10 hits and three runs with three strikeouts.