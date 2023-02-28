Spain Park baseball pulls away with sixth win in a row, 7-1 overall for the season Published 4:29 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

ORANGE BEACH – Spain Park continues to dominate early in the season as the Jaguars picked up their sixth consecutive win at the Gulf Coast Friday, Feb. 24-25. Spain Park achieved back-to-back wins after coming off its 14-1 blowout victory over Robertsdale on Thursday, Feb. 23.

The Jaguars took on the Spanish Fort Toros Friday night gaining a late lead in the game. Spain Park and the Toros were tied 7-7 going into the top of the ninth inning and scored two runs after Cole Edwards doubled on a 3-2 count, securing the Jaguars’ 9-7 victory.

Jacob Tobias pitched four innings for the Jaguars. Tobias gave up two runs on three hits, while striking out two and walking zero.

The Jaguars totaled nine hits with Edwards and Matthew Widra each hitting multiple times for Spain Park. Edwards went 4-for-5 at the plate.

Following their Spanish Fort win, the Jaguars faced Orange Beach on Saturday, Feb. 25. Spain Park gained a considerable lead after scoring two runs in the top of the first, two more in the top of the third and three runs in the top of the fourth.

Spain Park held a 7-2 lead going into the top of the fifth. The Jaguars continued to score five more runs in the remaining innings. Orange Beach attempted a comeback into the bottom of the seventh inning after scoring four runs, however, Spain Park won 12-6.

Edwards continued to strive toward success in the second win of the weekend with four RBIs in one game. He drove in runs on a home run in the first on a 1-2 count, added another in the fourth, and finished with a double in the fifth.

Jaguars pitcher Lucas Thornton lasted three innings and two-thirds of the fourth. He surrendered five hits and two runs, while striking out four.

The Jaguars racked up 10 hits with Wesley Blackmon, Tobias and Edwards having multiple hits against Orange Beach. Edwards carried Spain Park with three hits in five at-bats with Tobias following with two.

In its last matchup of the weekend, Spain Park ended its trip to Orange Beach with one last win against the Bayside Academy Admirals. The Admirals fell to the Jaguars in a 12-2 blowout after Spain Park scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning.

James Battersby, Aiden Berke and Edwards all had singles, while Tobias’ walk led to a triple and Clay Spencer followed with a double.

CJ Gross pitched for the Jaguars in their last game of the weekend. He gave up five hits and two runs over five innings, while striking out eight and walking zero.



The Jaguars totaled nine hits against Bayside Academy with Spencer and Edwards having multiple hits. Spencer led Spain Park after he went 3-for-four at the plate.

Spain Park travels to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Feb. 28.