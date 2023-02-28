Thompson baseball fends off Sparkman and Helena, now 7-0 Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Thompson remains undefeated as they took down Helena and Sparkman on Saturday, Feb. 25. The Warriors’ victory against the Huskies marked Thompson’s seventh consecutive win of the season.

The Warriors took down Sparkman in a 14-1 blowout in their first game Saturday morning.

Sparkman remained scoreless in the first two innings, while Thompson scored five runs in the bottom of the first and another six runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Thompson went on to score a single run in the bottom of the third and two more in the bottom of the fourth. Sparkman scored its only run in the top of the third.

Ben Pearlman got the ball rolling for Thompson in the first inning after he singled on a 2-1 count leading to two runs for the Warriors.

The Warriors totaled six runs in the second inning from Peryn Bland, Miles Mitchell, Drake McBride, Mac Bowman and Pearman, while each player totaled RBIs in the inning.

Pitcher Zach Wyatt surrendered five hits and one run over the course of five innings. Wyatt struck out four and walked zero.



Helena put up a fight against the Warriors in the final game of the day. Thompson scored the single run of the game at the top of the first inning for a 1-0 win against the Huskies.

Tucker Arrington grounded out, which led to the Warriors’ single run. While Landon Alton pitched seven innings, allowing one hit, zero runs, striking out five and walking one.

The Warriors travel to Gardendale on Tuesday, Feb. 28