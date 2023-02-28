Vincent baseball 3-0 after back-to-back wins Published 4:36 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MAPLESVILLE – The Vincent Yellow Jackets pulled away with double wins over the course of Thursday, Feb. 23-24. The Yellow Jackets started the weekend early with a blowout win at Maplesville before returning home Friday, Feb. 24 to post a close win against Archbishop Hannan.

Vincent took down Maplesville in a 16-1 blowout Thursday night after scoring nine runs in the first inning alone. Aiden Poe, Easton Fields, Grayson Gulde, Casen Fields, Zac Carlisle and Poe all totaled RBIs.

The Yellow Jackets scored two in the top of the second, one in the top of the third and four more in the top of the fourth.

Pitcher Zack Wright allowed one run on two hits over four innings, striking out one and walking one.

The Yellow Jackets hit one home run on the day from Poe in the first inning, while Vincent totaled 13 hits in the Thursday night game. Fields, Wright and Poe had multiple hits. Fields went 3-for-4.

Vincent returned home the following Friday to take on Archbishop Hannan in a close game. Archbishop Hannan gained a 1-0 lead before the Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the third.

Shortly into the top of the fourth, Archbishop Hannan regained the lead by just one run, but Vincent was able to tie the score 3-3 after Camden Cobb singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run in the bottom of the fifth.

The Yellow Jackets walked away with another win after scoring one final run when Casen Fields drew a walk, scoring one run in the bottom of the seventh for a 4-3 victory over Archbishop Hannan.

Poe pitched for the Yellow Jackets allowing three runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out 13 and walking zero.

Carlisle, Gulde, Cobb and Fields each totaled one hit.