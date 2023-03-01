Elliott McConnell Roberts Published 10:08 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Elliott McConnell Roberts of Birmingham passed away on February 24th at UAB Medical Center. He was born on September 5, 1974 in Birmingham. He graduated from Thompson High School in Alabaster, where he was a member of the debate team.

Elliott earned a debate scholarship from the University of Alabama where he earned his degree in computer science. He worked as an IT expert for several companies, most recently the Alabama One Credit Union.

He co-founded Tuscaloosa’s first brewery, Druid City Brewing Company with his business partner, Bo Hicks. Elliott was an avid fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Atlanta Braves.

He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Eloise Powell, James Powell and Joe Roberts. He is survived by his mother Linda Roberts, his father Tom Roberts, his brother Brian Roberts, his sister Ann Weeden, his nephews Alexander and Samuel Weeden, his well loved dog Odie and countless cousins and friends.

His family wishes to thank the medical staffs at St. Vincent’s Hospital and UAB Medical Center for their compassionate care, with special appreciation to the Liver Transplant team at UAB.

His life will be celebrated at Druid City Brewing on March 1st from 4 to 7pm.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on March 2nd at Grace Presbyterian Church, 113 Hargrove Road, Tuscaloosa with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at Grace Presbyterian, to the Multiple Myeloma Foundation or to the animal rescue charity of your choice.