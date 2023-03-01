Thompson girls, boys win area opener against Tuscaloosa County Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

TUSCALOOSA — Thompson’s boys and girls soccer teams are both off to 1-0 starts in area play after each took down Tuscaloosa County in the opener to area play on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The girls were a force to be reckoned with in the first half against the Wildcats.

With a dominant 12-goal first half, the Warriors didn’t even need to play the second half thanks to a 12-0 mercy-rule win to kick off area play.

As for the boys, it was a much tighter battle in the early going.

A tight first half came and went with each answering the other, which led to a 1-1 tie at the halftime break.

Thompson, however, found a way to make the necessary halftime adjustments and came out with a shift in focus in the second half.

The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away and claim a 4-1 victory over Tuscaloosa County.

Thompson’s boys improved to 6-3-1 with the victory, while the girls are now 7-4. Both are off to a 1-0 start to area play.