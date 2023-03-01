Thompson girls, boys win area opener against Tuscaloosa County

Published 7:17 pm Wednesday, March 1, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Thompson’s boys and girls soccer teams are off and rolling in area play with opening wins against Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday, Feb. 28. (File)

TUSCALOOSA — Thompson’s boys and girls soccer teams are both off to 1-0 starts in area play after each took down Tuscaloosa County in the opener to area play on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The girls were a force to be reckoned with in the first half against the Wildcats.

With a dominant 12-goal first half, the Warriors didn’t even need to play the second half thanks to a 12-0 mercy-rule win to kick off area play.

As for the boys, it was a much tighter battle in the early going. 

A tight first half came and went with each answering the other, which led to a 1-1 tie at the halftime break.

Thompson, however, found a way to make the necessary halftime adjustments and came out with a shift in focus in the second half. 

The Warriors scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away and claim a 4-1 victory over Tuscaloosa County.

Thompson’s boys improved to 6-3-1 with the victory, while the girls are now 7-4. Both are off to a 1-0 start to area play.

