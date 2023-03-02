TMS students celebrate Black History Month Published 2:21 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – More than 1,000 Thompson Middle School students recently gathered together to learn about and celebrate Black history.

On Tuesday, Feb 28, TMS held a program to celebrate Black History Month entitled, “I Am So Much More.”

“I am so excited that we’re bringing this program here, and it’s the first of many, just to bring cultural awareness, cultural enlightenment and love,” said 8th Grade Science Teacher Shana Webb. “Highlighting that you’re different, I’m different, but we’re all the same. I think it’s beautiful.”

Webb said that the school plans to host more programs like this in the future.

“We have other programs in the works to bring in other groups so we can be a family unit here at TMS and really highlight everyone’s culture

During the program students in grades 6-8 were treated to dance performances, spoken word and other acts designed to highlight current issues.

The idea for the program first came into being thanks to the efforts of 7th Grade English Language Arts Teacher, Kecia McAlpine.

“To see it executed today and come into fruition is exactly what I imagined,” She said. “And the kids being a part of it— learning about Black History Month is just amazing. I’m very happy.”

Three programs to celebrate Black history were held with one for each grade at TMS. Each program had a different keynote speaker.

Alabaster Board of Education Vice President Derek Henderson, Emmy Award Winning Producer Erica Goings and Chief Social Impact Officer of the YMCA Greater Birmingham Terri A. Havill all served as keynote speakers for the program.

“Black History Month is so important,” Goings said. “I think it’s important to know our history and I also think it’s important to know that there are people that are at arm’s length away from you that are Black history—that it’s not far-fetched, that it’s not something that you can’t attain. It is something that is so attainable and so close within your reach and that is so important to know. I think that’s important because we are Black history.”

More information on Alabaster City Schools can be found online at Acsboe.org.