Pelham holds first You Matter Fun Run Published 1:07 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The first You Matter Fun Run took place on Saturday, Feb. 25 and all proceeds from the event will go to Family Vineyard Services.

“The best part came from the collaborative effort put forth by the student body and staff members who helped make this happen,” Pelham High School Teacher Juan Vasquez said. “We could not have done it without them.”

Vasquez said There were multiple facets in planning this event, and leadership at Pelham likes to use a metaphor that truly applies to the preparation it took to make this event happen, “It takes a village.” Vasquez said the message speaks for itself, “Run For Someone You Love.”

“One cannot simply measure love because love has no boundaries,” Vasquez said. “There is nothing greater than love. It pours through our veins, and love was reflected at the You Matter Fun Run. Our clubs and sponsors contributed to the success of the Pelham tradition.”

Vazquez offered a special thanks to Pelham SGA, TSA, HOSA, Art Club, Panther Pals, FBLA, Peer Helpers, Pelham Broadcast, FTA, FCCLA, Robotics and the teacher sponsors who lead these magnificent student organizations.

“We could not have done it without them,” Vasquez said. “The most impressive aspect is our clubs and selfless service and commitment. The You Matter Fun Run was made possible through their support.”

Vasquez also ensured to thank Ginger Aaron-Bush, who organized and mapped the run. Nicole Knight, communication manager and Ana Nicholson, the Mental Health Coordinator at Pelham City Schools who Vasquez said helped turn the dream into reality.

“The turnout was great,” Vasquez said. “We have high hopes this will continue to grow each year as a district event that will become a considerable force. There is nothing better than a community coming together to support one another.”

Vasquez extended gratitude to corporate sponsors of the Pelham Fun Run as well Ady’s Big Army and American Legion Auxiliary, B.W. Howell Unit 171 and the food truck services for providing the public with treats such as Travelin Tom’s Coffee, Kona Ice and El Tejano Taco Truck.

“We would also like to thank Pelham Park and Recreational Services for allowing us to use their facilities,” Vasquez said. “Alicia Walters is fantastic and did everything possible to help start this tradition correctly.”

Vasquez said his favorite part was “seeing the little half-pints outrun their parents” and seeing the smiles of all who participated.

More information can be found at Pelham City Schools official Facebook page at Facebook.com/PelhamCitySchoolsAL.