Shelby County announces 2023 free landfill days Published 11:40 am Friday, March 3, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Local residents who wish to get rid of excess items and trash will have an opportunity to do so during Shelby County’s free landfill days.

The dates for this year’s free days at the landfill have been set by the Shelby County Commission for Saturday, April 1 and Saturday, October 7.

The landfill will be open at 7:30 a.m., and all participants must be unloaded and exit the facility by 3:30 p.m. The landfill does not accept hazardous waste, tires, vehicles, batteries or liquids of any type.

Shelby County Environmental Services is responsible for the daily operations, construction and maintenance of the landfill.

The landfill for the county is located at 401 Landfill Road, Highway 70. The business office can be reached at 205-669-3737, and office hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.