No. 4 Briarwood falls to No. 6 Pelham in a shootout Published 4:41 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM— After two scoreless halves, the Pelham and Briarwood boys game got thrown into a shootout. With both teams struggling to overcome each other’s defense during the regular game, the Panthers pulled away with a 4-1 win against the Lions.

With the game tied 0-0, Pelham and Briarwood faced a shootout. Pelham switched to a more aggressive offensive mindset, which to their advantage gave them four back-to-back goals. Briarwood, on the other hand, was limited to a single goal.

Briarwood travels to Calera on Tuesday, March 7, while Pelham travels to Northridge on Monday, March 6.