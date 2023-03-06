No. 4 Briarwood falls to No. 6 Pelham in a shootout

Published 4:41 pm Monday, March 6, 2023

By Lauren Sexton

Pelham defeated Briarwood in overtime on Friday, March 3. (File)

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM— After two scoreless halves, the Pelham and Briarwood boys game got thrown into a shootout. With both teams struggling to overcome each other’s defense during the regular game, the Panthers pulled away with a 4-1 win against the Lions.

With the game tied 0-0, Pelham and Briarwood faced a shootout. Pelham switched to a more aggressive offensive mindset, which to their advantage gave them four back-to-back goals. Briarwood, on the other hand, was limited to a single goal. 

Briarwood travels to Calera on Tuesday, March 7, while Pelham travels to Northridge on Monday, March 6.

More 280 Reporter

No. 3 Thompson boys defeat county foe Spain Park

No. 1 Oak Mountain girls, boys fend off Chelsea in area opener

Scooter’s Coffee to open in Chelsea

Shelby County announces 2023 free landfill days

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...