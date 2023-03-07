Evangel softball defeats Russell Christian Academy in shutout victory Published 9:00 am Tuesday, March 7, 2023

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

MERIDIAN, MS – The Evangel Lightning dominated in its recent matchup against Russell Christian Academy on Friday, March 3. After losing to Abbeville Christian Academy a week prior, the Lightning picked up a 7-0 shutout win against Russell Christian Academy.

The Lightning pulled away with a shutout wi,n thanks to a strong offensive performance in the fourth, fifth and sixth inning. A single from Emily Johnson, a groundout by Alyssa Goodson and a by for Lauren Smith as she hit the ground running for Evangel with a 1-0 lead going into the top of the fifth.

Evangel scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 5-0 lead. Smith, Johnson, and Goodson each had RBIs in the inning.

Smith pitched for Evangel allowing zero runs. She allowed one hit and struck out 17 over the course of seven innings.

The Lightning totaled eight hits in the game. Sammie, Rileigh Johnstone and Ivie Littleton all racked up multiple hits. Littleton, Johnstone and Sammie each notched two hits, while Evangel did not commit a single error. Johnstone had the most chances with 17.