Empowerment Word Church to host Health Fair in Alabaster Published 2:44 pm Wednesday, March 8, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Alabaster residents will have an opportunity to learn more about healthy living during Empowerment Word Church’s upcoming Health Fair.

Empowerment Word Church in Alabaster will host a Health Fair on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“What we’re trying to do is just reach the community,” said Pandora Cherry, who serves on the church’s outreach ministry. “We’re going to try to make them aware of different health factors.”

Dr. Michael Johnson, a retired pharmacist from VA Hospital, will be present at the event to share information on disease management.

“So often people take medicine and then want to be on the medicine forever,” Cherry said. “But what he will be talking about is taking medicine—disease management— to try to talk to and work through how to get off the medicine in some cases.”

At the event, the church will have different offerings for residents such as health screenings, wellness tips and healthy snacks.

“Our motto is ‘Health is Wealth,’” Cherry said. “The importance of focusing on health is to do the right things to try and keep your health. Of course, when it comes to health, you have different aspects. You have the physical part of it and then the mental part. So, we’re going to be focusing on both of those areas.”

Cherry said she hopes that the Health Fair brings awareness to the community.

“The importance of health is to live a better, productive life,” Cherry said. “When you feel good you want to move around more.”

Cherry said the pandemic has had a negative impact on people’s health.

“I think the pandemic really has caused some issue(s) when it comes to health,” Cherry said. “I know several people (who had) never been on blood pressure medicine before, but during the pandemic they were on blood pressure (medicine.) With the pandemic, it brought on a lot of stress and anxiety. I’ve experienced issues and others have as well.”

Cherry also spoke on the spiritual side of health.

“There are scriptures throughout the Bible that speak about health,” Cherry said. “Jeremiah 33:6– it states, ‘Behold I Bring to it health and healing and I will heal them and reveal to them the abundance of prosperity and security.’”

Cherry said vendors will also be present at the event alongside a crisis center and a breast cancer awareness support group.

“Living a healthy lifestyle can help prevent chronic disease and long-term illnesses,” Cherry said. “Health is a positive concept where it can help you socially and personally, and I know just for me that’s the most important thing we need to do for individuals is to try to get on a health regimen.

“When you’re in good hands, you feel more motivated. You feel stronger in everyday life. You can always look good on the outside, but when we feel good from the inside you have a higher level of productivity. You can have a better social life. I can’t stress it enough, health is the greatest wealth we can have in society.”

Empowerment Word Church can be found at 1351 Royalty Drive in Alabaster and more information can be found online at Empowermentwordchurch.com.