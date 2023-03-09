Land transactions for Feb. 13 through Feb. 17 Published 3:58 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Feb. 13 through Feb. 17.

Feb. 13

-Alexander Lethbridge to Katrina Y. Tudisco, for $571,327, for Lot 3014 in Riverchase Country Club 30th Addition.

-Ronald H. Parker to Allied Property Solution LLC, for $117,000, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Bryan Nicholas Taylor to Luis Najar, for $415,000, for Lot 149 in Forest Park 1st Sector.

-Christopher M. Brown to Talashia Rashida Foster, for $212,000, for Lot 521 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Kalmer Delton Hendry to Scott Royal Smith, for $209,400, for Lot 6 in Walinton Developers Inc. Addition to Southwind First Sector.

-Allied Property Solutions LLC to Harold Treleaven, for $132,500, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Community Baptist Church to Stevens Wack N Sack Inc., for $120,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Reginald J. Taylor to John K. Pocus, for $235,000, for Lot 11 in Stone Creek Phase 5 Plat One Lake Sector Final Plat.

-Derya D. Mueller to Brandon Dowds, for $181,000, for Lot 1008 in Gables a Condominium Phase IV.

-Kathryn Sydes to Steven Trunec, for $171,500, for Lot 1509 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Chris Boglin to Akhlaque Haque, for $215,000, for Lot 44 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Stephen Ricks to Mary Anne King, for $360,000, for Lot 92 in Broken Bow 4th Addition.

-Wilson L. Gunn to Latonya R. Gunn Rosso, for $249,060, for Lot 67 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase 1.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 1 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 7 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 21 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 11 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 20 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Offerpad Point LLC, for $294,800, for Lot 41 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Gordon Wesley Pruet to Thomas J. Fisher, for $300,000, for Lot 99 in Meadow Brook Highlands.

-June Hutchison to Shane Hutchison, for $12,000, for Lot 1 in Hutchison Pondersosa Final Plat.

-Toni K. Vaughn to S. Kayla Vaughn, for $10,000, for Lot 22 in Hunters Gate.

-Larry R. Lisenbee to Larry R. Lisenbee, for $10,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Townhomes Phase II 2nd Sector.

-Lorine S. Cantrell to Shield Properties LLC, for $115,000, for property in Section 13, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Thomas Wesley Bolling to Shane P. Kelly, for $120,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 2 East.

-Luther Scott Ray to Luther Scott Ray, for $357,550, for Lot 12 in Cahaba Valley Estates Seventh Sector.

-Cynthia H. Keeton to Angela Hall, for $262,500, for Lot 34 in Navajo Pines.

Feb. 14

-ARVM 5 LLC to VM Master Issuer LLC, for $234,000, for Lot 3 in Willow Creek South.

-Stephen F. Norris to Margaret Cooper, for $229,100, for Lot 2 in Dunnam Farms Re Resurvey of Lots 5, 6 and Part of Lots 7 and 8.

-Stephen M. Collins to Stephen Michael Collins, for $589,040, for Lot 1 in Dearing Farms.

-Christal C. Collins to Stephen Michael Collins, for $172,730, for Lot 2 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended.

-Ralph Timothy Jones to Ralph Timothy Jones, for $451,500, for Lot 131 in Grey Oaks Sector I Final Plat.

-Thomas J. Huseman to Richard F. Selsor, for $420,000, for Lot 243 in Riverchase Country Club Ninth Addition.

-Dominic Paul Troiani to James Phillip Troha, for $734,900, for Lot 364 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase I Amended Map.

-Joshua Williams to Rachel Rivers, for $289,900, for Lot 2 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Joseph Matison Cox to Gregory Joseph Pollet, for $160,000, for Lot 919 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector F Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Timothy Keith Davis, for $303,400, for Lot 36 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Alan Watson Lawless to Garrett L. Holaday, for $450,000, for Lot 41 inMeadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-George C. Thompson to Benjamin Hall Thompson, for $630,230, for property in Section 25, Township 7, Range 3.

-J. Wright Properties LLC to Jonathan L. Wright, for $26,780, for property in Section 28, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Elizabeth Ann McCord to Melanie McCord Moore, for $205,900, for Lot 6 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-Hunter McCoy Properties LLC to William Kirill Bledsoe, for $245,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Ashleigh Bivins to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $230,900, for Lot 27 in Rocky Ridge Phase 2.

-Michael Colin Chase to Arturio Henderson, for $230,000, for Lot 33 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-Ercelle G. Burrus to Blake Norris, for $460,000, for Lot 64 in Barkley Square.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Paul Adam Glenn, for $251,000, for Lot 142 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Anna Tabin, for $658,154, for Lot B-68 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Matthew Furuto to David William Harris, for $280,000, for Lot 166 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-John P. Douglas to Luis Sanchez, for $69,900, for property in Section 30, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-SWNC Indian Springs LLC to Indian Springs Partners LLC, for $864,000, for Lot B in Old Mill Trace and Acreage Resurvey of a Resurvey of Lots 1, 2 and 3.

-Jean Wilkerson to Kathryn Weiland, for $257,800, for Lot 381 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Hometown Home Buyers LLC to Luis C. Medina Vilchis, for $252,100, for Lot 136 in Kentwood Park Third Addition Phase One.

-Andre Milledge to Refuge Milledge, for $121,250, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

Feb. 15

-Billy Karr to Timothy Lee Simpson, for $570,000, for Lot 9-11 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Jonathan Andrew Bradford to Mahmoud Sokari, for $615,000, for Lot 56 in Courtyard Manor.

-WLP70 LLP to Waxahatchee Farm LLS, for $450,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Janie Osborn, for $999,000, for Lot 733 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-J R C Properties LLC to Magdaleno Espinoza Torres, for $32,000, for Lot 113 in Property Line Map Siluria Mills.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Newins Properties LLC, for $145,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Rebecca Kilgore Grant to Norman Ken Webster, for $210,000, for Lot 1 in Stratford Place Phase IV Resurvey of Lot 1.

-SCF RC Funding IV LLC to EPRT Tennessee Properties LLC, for $111,200, for Lot 9 in Commercial Court.

-Romel M. Hernandez to Alejandra Goodner, for $309,000, for Lot 29 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Gary Wane Walton to Gary Wayne Walton, for $179,140, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary Wayne Walton to Reagan Redwine, for $212,490, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary Wayne Walton to William Davis, for $279,970, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Gary Wayne Walton to Bronson Moore, for $110,240, for property in Section 6, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Justin Craig Wadsworth to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $218,000, for Lot 71 in Enclave Phase 1.

-BHMO Property Holdings LLC to Jason Lee Lewis, for $278,000, for Lot 60 in Enclave Phase I.

-Michael Lee Reinhardt to Rose Marie Reinhardt, for $6,000, for Lot 5 in Reinhardt Family Subdivision.

-Samuel A. Matthews to Mclean SFR Investments LLC, for $209,000, for Lot 75 in Rossburg Sector 1.

-Corie D. Wallace to Tyler Danielle North, for $305,000, for Lot 443 in Waterford Highlands Sector 2 Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Dakota Lane Lolley to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $227,000, for Lot 813 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Kin Wong to Ora Y. Ervin, for $225,000, for Lot 204 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase II.

-Thomas K. Smith to T. K. Smith, for $10,000, for Lot 3 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes East.

-Ross Tortorigi Inc. to Mam Properties LLC, for $1,350,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Jordan Lester to Lester Properties LLC, for $344,300, for Lot 7-189 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Jordan Lester to Lester Properties LLC, for $242,500, for Lot 7-188 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Carolyn B. Burkhalter to Robert Louis Robinson, for $290,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Ryan T. Johnson to Benjamin Noe, for $425,000, for Lot 56 in Sterling Gate Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Taylor B. Clopton to Rachel Tracy Smith, for $439,000, for Lot 24 in Bent River Phase IV Reusrvey No. 1 Final Plat.

-Bishop Creek LLC to Tristone Properties LLC, for $450,000, for Lots 1, 2 and 3 in Bishop Creek Subdivision.

-Dianne Moore to CMH Homes Inc., for $19,500, for Lot 12 in Quail Estates.

-Sixseven Investments LLC to Daniel William Funk, for $78,500, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Snider Therapy Centers Inc. to Snider Eleven LLC, for $866,729.46, for Lot 9-B-2B-1 in Meadow Brook Corporate Park South Phase II Resurvey of Lot 9-B-2-B.

-Diane H. Eward to Gateway Group Enterprises Inc., for $44,000, for Lot D in Riverwood First Sector.

Feb. 16

-Glenn D. Newton to Joey Turner, for $355,000, for Lot 153 in Oaklyn Hills Phase I.

-Dennis Robin Pedersen to James Thomas Wilson, for $218,900, for Lot 49 in Brook Forest Addition to Wyndham.

-Robert C. Lee to Steven Dale Gallegos, for $423,550, for Lot 726 in Highland Lakes 7th Sector.

-Eric Stovall to J. Eric Stovall, for $425,900, for Lot 11 in Weatherly Subdivision.

-SG Properties LLC to Yesenia D. Swecker, for $660,000, for Lot 2 in Green Pasture Farms.

-James K. Mankus to Steve Susce, for $175,000, for Lot 21 in Chase Plantation Resurvey of Lots 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 Amended Map.

-Adams Homes LLC to Frank M. Porcaro, for $341,550, for Lot 25 in Dawsons Cove.

-Kerrie Benton Lomas to Jaime Perez Candia, for $65,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Sabrina Hayes to William Palacios, for $120,000, for Lot G in Riverwood 3rd Sector Amended Map.

-Frank M. Porcaro to Robert J. McDaniel, for $305,000, for Lot 336 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 8 Resurvey of Lot 215 Phase 5.

-Ryan Stewart Dow to Ryan Stewart Dow, for $637,210, for Lot 5 in Carriage Creek Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Claire L. Adnyana, for $544,900, for Lot 13 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Christian J. Barrett to Wesley Grimmett, for $365,000, for Lot 24 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Fountainhead Capital LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 6 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

Feb. 17

-Charles Robinson to Colby S. King, for $115,000, for Blocks 7, 8, 11, 12 and 13 in Shelby Highlands.

-Diversified Residential Homes 1 LLC to Michael W. Adams, for $78,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-American Investment Enterprises LLC to Aaron Mejia, for $279,000, for Lot 95 in Scottsdale Second Addition.

-George Nix to Gabriel Vargas Mata, for $40,000, for Lot 54 in Ellis Addition to Montevallo.

-11T AL LLC to Michael B. Swedenburg, for $33,800, for Lot 754 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vamsi Krishna Kakarla, for $374,900, for Lot 1364 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Todd A. Allison to Michael Robert Fox, for $207,000, for Lot 74 in Canyon Park Townhomes.

-Brian Lee Smith to Kameryn Alexandra Totten, for $95,400, for property in Section 14, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Leah G. Hand to John Giannone, for $191,000, for Lots 94 and 95 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Merrittia R. Allred to Joanna M. Allred, for $56,000, for property in Section 15, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Maria Angelica Perez Martinez to Estephanie Villa, for $44,590, for Lot 1 in Villa Subdivision.

-Deborah Joan Lucas to Sonny Ray Lucas, for $89,460, for property in Section 7, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Virginia Ruth Curry to Debra Lewis, for $14,790, for Lot 2 in Curry Family Subdivision Resubdivision.

-Talking Wolf to Joseph Bruce Morton, for $535,000, for Lot 23 in Heatherwood Forest Sector Two.

-Jones Irrevocable Trust to Robert Trent Dorsey, for $409,000, for Lot 437 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase II Final Plat.

-Clarice Moore to Century Revitalization Group LLC, for $158,600, for Lot 973 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2.

-Porter Jones to Joshua Mark Jones, for $168,900, for Lot 141 in Old Ivy Phase 2.

-Willie Mae Wright to James Arthur Donley, for $44,820, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.