Land transactions for Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 Published 4:12 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

The following land transactions occurred between Feb. 20 through Feb. 24.

Feb. 20

-Gene A. Buckelew to Vance Baronowski, for $375,000, for Lot 16 in Shadow Brook.

-Hung Van Truong to Elizabeth L. Littrell, for $200,000, for Lot 8 in Indianwood Terrace.

-HGM Holdings LLC to Gregory Bland, for $187,000, for Lot 39 in Willow Cove Phase 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Shayamme B. Jones, for $276,800, for Lot 1350 in Blackridge Phase 3.

-Bernard Grisaffi to Eric Raymond Pruitt, for $320,000, for Lot 28 in Chesser Plantation Phase 1 Sector 1 Amended Map.

-Matthew P. Williams to Jill White, for $395,000, for Lot 7-145 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Peggy Olson to Elizabeth Carlington, for $483,000, for Lot 33 in High Hampton Sector 1.

-SFR3 070 LLC to Yadeli Magali Valdez Padilla, for $195,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in K B Nickersons Survey on Helena Road.

-Jordan B. Dewitt to Dakota Lane Lolley, for $330,000, for Lot 202 in reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Danielle I. Bartlett to Justin Danna, for $325,000, for Lot 63 in St. Charles Place Phase Two Sector Four.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Danielle Ippolito Bartlett, for $370,000, for Lot 1899 in Old Cahaba Phase V 2nd Addition.

-Lorianna S. Jackson to Alexander Turoski, for $290,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Chelsea Square LLC to Jons Tree Service LLC, for $10,000, for Lot 1 in Chelsea Square.

-Isela Cruz to BHM Growth Investors LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 1 in Brantley Family Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Julian Blair Morris, for $329,900, for Lot 21-33 in Chelsea Park Sector 21.

-Christopher W. Metcalf to Corporate Circle One LLC, for $1,315,000, for Lot 2 in Corporate Woods Circle.

-Christopher W. Metcalf to Cahaba One LLC, for $1,850,000, for Block 1 in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Gregory Alan Shoemaker, for $339,900, for Lot 7-95 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-April Woorell Gates to Jonathan Lynn Hurtgen, for $199,000, for Lot 168 in Camden Cove Sector 3.

Feb. 21

-Cory Talor Dill to Mohini Gunnett, for $703,000, for Lot 165 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A Final Plat.

-Sims Family Revocable Living Trust to Andrew Lamar Givan, for $230,000, for Lot 24 in Hickory Point.

-KMST LLC to Rahim Panjwani, for $204,458.10, for Lot 6 in KMST LLC Addition to Pelham.

-Adams Homes LCL to James McDaniel, for $390,550, for Lot 40 in Dawsons Cove.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Greg C. Majors, for $315,000, for Lot 7-36 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Chandra Patrice Green to Chandra Patrice Green, for $519,000, for Lot 502 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Kevin D. Carr to Madison Clifton, for $130,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Frank B. Davis to Jamison King, for $360,000, for Lot 14 in Southpointe Fourth Sector Amended.

-Virgil Oliver Trucks to Debra Ann Delagrave, for $242,900, for Lot 161 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase 2.

-Courtney Reiko Van Deventer to Clarence Travis Maples, for $255,000, for Lot 155 in Old Ivy Phase 1 Amended.

-George Thomas Bowen to Colby Kiley, for $120,000, for Lot 6 in Oakhill Townhomes.

-Ricky James Goodwin to Christopher Kieth Goodwin, for $11,216, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Eric Shane Defoor to Hicks Insurance Agency LLC, for $175,000, for Lot 1 in Colts Corner Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Darry Jose Rangel Rowe, for $373,300, for Lot 1340 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Zachary Benjamin Redding, for $281,900, for Lot 38 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Carderius Fowler to Kenneth Blake Bailey, for $208,500, for Lot 68 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-KMST LLC to Nelley Arlet Orozco Cruz, for $116,840, for Lot 1 in KMST LLC Addition to Pelham.

-Sallie Sutton to Kelvin E. Lilly, for $235,000, for Lot 26 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Shawna Langley to Jeremy Lee Price, for $385,000, for Lot 67 in Saddle Lake Farms Second Addition Final Plat.

-L & L Property Enterprises LLC to James E. Payton, for $550,000, for Lot 115 in Long Branch Estates Phase 1.

-James E. Freeman to Emily R. Pike, for $215,000, for Lot 7 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-Joshua M. Durrett to Jeremy Goldfon, for $519,000, for Lot 229 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Douglas Myers, for $574,000, for Lot 1 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Brittany K. Miller to Heron Morales Jimenez, for $65,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $285,000, for Lot 21-24, 21-25, 21-26, 21-42 and 21-43 in Chelsea Park 21st Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Christina Rouse, for $600,395, for Lot 27 in Lake Wood Estates.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Gregory Mackenzie, for $294,845, for Lot 29 in Harpers Creek Sector 1.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 728 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 718 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

Feb. 22

-Cameron Lee Stanley to Austin P. Kirby, for $395,000, for Lot 11-09 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-Patricia D. Dreher to Kathleen Gucfa, for $18,000, for property in Section 30, Township 20 South, Range 1 East.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 729 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 720 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 719 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $240,000, for Lots 716, 717, 726 and 727 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Cecilia Annette Skinner to Judy R. Davis, for $196,475, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 in Safford’s Map of Shelby.

-Jerry G. Davis to Judy R. Davis, for $254,010, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 15 East and Lots 1, 2, 3, 4, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27 in Safford’s Map of Shelby.

-Jadey J. Barnett to Sean L. Jackson, for $253,000, for Lot 131 in Amberley Woods 5th Sector Amended Map.

-Bridget D. Roper to Benjamin James Stennett, for $300,000, for Lot 116 in Summer Brook Sector 5 Phase 2.

-Latoria Payne to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $237,000, for Lot 48 in Grande View Garden and Townhomes First Addition.

-Natasha L. Simmons to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $229,000, for Lot 24 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Quandarius Ray to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $217,000, for Lot 110 in Hidden Forest.

-7 S&M Land LLC to James L. Adams, for $1,292,308, for Lot 2 in Chelsea Crossings.

-Nathaniel Stamps to Eduardo Medina, for $290,000, for Lot 182 in Wynlake Phase 4B Final Plat.

-NISA Inc. to Smrutivan LLC, for $1,700,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Alejandra Goodner to Jackson Tyler Harris, for $284,900, for Lot 135 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Robert Steven Rowell to Wilson Lowery Rowell, for $428,000, for Lot 90 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Bernard J. Slonneger to Khoa Lu, for $150,700, for Lot 162 in Weatherly Warwick Village Sector 17 Phase I.

-Richard Maddox to Cow Rock Mercantile LLC, for $60,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Amanda Kendrick Bailey to Amanda Kendrick Bailey, for $10,000, for property in Section 35, Township 17, Range 1 East.

-Derek Norr to St Holdings LLC, for $228,000, for Lot 167 in Cottages at Stonehaven Third Addition.

-Ivan B. Lindsey to Ivan B. Lindsey, for $251,600, for Lot 1 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Carolyn B. Burkhalter to Norma McKay, for $185,000, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-John Soldner to Cory James Hardesty, for $255,000, for Lot 60 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.

-Jamiel S. Saliba to Tyler Hinton, for $275,000, for Lot 25 in Stratford Place Amended Map of Resurvey of Final Plat of Phase III.

-Antonio Edward Ellis to Clyde Edward Small, for $250,000, for Lot 1547 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Brookelyn Rellah to Kelly Whitt Burcham, for $437,000, for Lot 17 in Cedar Cove Phase III.

-Kevin L. Sorah to Coalwood Properties LLC, for $81,840, for Block G in W E Crumes Survey Twn of Sterrett.

-Bettye S. Allen to Bettye S. Allen, for $384,400, for Lot 5 in Dearing Downs 2nd Addition.

-Julia Brackeen to Thuy Thi Trang, for $290,000, for Lot 3 in High Ridge Village Phase One Resurvey.

Feb. 23

-Nacole C. Jones to Base Partners LLC, for $152,985, for Lot 37 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Tisha Dawn Eichelberger to Fran S. Massey, for $223,674.55, for Lot 14 in Meadowlark.

-Holland Real Estate Company LLC to Transportation Realty Inc., for $400,000, for property in Section 27, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Shameil T. Harris, for $349,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Bilal K. Muhammad to Kenneth Wright, for $615,000, for Lot 210 in Lochinvar at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Adams Homes LLC to Fernandez Mayra Brito, for $380,550, for Lot 24 in Dawsons Cove.

-Garrett N. Carden to Leah Hand, for $160,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Barry M. Vail to Jean Halstead, for $321,000, for Lot 8 in Royal Pines Phase II.

-Cheryl D. Murray to Steven Thackerson, for $322,000, for Lot 46 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Mark Burnett to Red Mountain Resources LLC, for $148,500, for Lot 46 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 Final Plat.

-M. C. Johnston to M. C. Johnston, for $257,900, for Lot 5 in Royal Oaks Third Sector First Phase.

-Wanda Dianne Butts to Woodbridge Opportunity Fund Inc., for $220,000, for Lot 4 in Royal Pines.

-Carolyn B. Burkhalter to Helena Office Park LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 35, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Carderius Lovell Fowler, for $341,900, for Lot 33 in Koslin Farms Phase 1 Amended Final Plat.

-Carolyn B. Burkhalter to Chase Andre Lauzon, for $126,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., to clear title, for property in Section 36, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., to clear title, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Chelsea Park Residential Association Inc., to clear title, for property in Section 31, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 61 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-David V. Didcoct to Juan Carlos Portillo, for $100,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Luis Roberto Garcia Morales to Shavon Lewis, for $323,000, for Lot 52 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Anna Caitlyn Davis to Paul Harvell, for $234,400, for Lot 14 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-Keith Liner to Noah M. Adkins, for $129,170, for property in Section 2, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-James S. Blair to Noah M. Adkins, for $218,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-MRDavis Investments LLC to Aaron Hernandez, for $83,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Chris M. Collins to Jason Gary Ray, for $252,000, for Lot 3-35 in Chelsea Park 3rd Sector.

-Bethany Hill to Jasmine Rhodes, for $383,000, for Lot 1 in Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase I.

-Western Properties LLC to Jared Moss, for $185,000, for Lot 46 in Cahaba Manor Town Homes.

-Cedric Sanders to Whitney Leigh Sanders, for $111,900, for Lot 3 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Opendoor Properties Trust I to Kazzanda Collier, for $176,000, for Lot 11 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Bethenie Taylor, for $535,000, for Lot 14 in Applecross a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Burns Management Inc. to Greystone Mineral Group LLC, for $275,000, for Lot 110 in Meadow Brook Place Office Condominium.

-Lori A. Cowart to Lori A. Cowart, for $163,600, for Lot 20 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase Three.

-Gregory F. Scott to Michael B. Swedenburg, for $13,545.80, for Lot 753 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Reamer Development Corporation to Michael B. Swedenburg, for $2,500, for Lot 753 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-Alavest LLC to Thomas Gyle Littleton, for $210,000, for Lot 25 in Amberley Woods First Sector Resurvey of Lots 22-26.

Feb. 24

-Melissa Barrett to Larry Falkner, for $255,000, for Lot 69 in Kinsale Garden Homes 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Justin M. Steeley to Nooraldeen Nabil Obaid, for $261,000, for Lot 15 in Cottages at Stonehaven.

-Ryan Thompson to Gregory D. McGilton, for $380,000, for Lot 28 in Broken Bow Second Addition.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Mclean SFR Investment LLC, for $263,000, for Lot 10 in Hampton Square.

-William R. Dow to Jason Black, for $1,650,000, for property in Section 11, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-11T AL LLC to Joel Ernesto Torres Orellana, for $34,000, for Lot 5 in Park Forest Fourth Sector.

-Jimmy Ray Bozeman to Henry G. Fillingim, for $140,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, range 3 West.

-Tyler North to Angela Teletor Ramos, for $225,000, for Lot 84 in Daventry Sector II Phase II.

-Anna Blythe Weaver to Bobby Justin Parker, for $649,900, for Lot 121 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 2.

-Sonrise Homes LLC to James Robert Irwin, for $254,000, for Lot 1 in Havens Resurvey.

-Opendoor Property Trust I Ronada Radford, for $207,000, for Lot 137 in Camden Cove Sector 1.

-Lee Hurley to Jordan Snow, for $250,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Adam D. Price to Ting Zhu, for $225,000, for Lot 8 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Conrex ML Portfolio 2019 01 Operating Company LLC to Alexis D. Hernandez Lopez, for $141,500, for Lot 233 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Kaitlin Erin Belew to Denise Eddleman, for $194,900, for Lot 37 in Town Side Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Marguerite H. Briggs to Deep South Partners LLC, for $215,000, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-James Sherwood Martin to Lock Kathryn Cooley, for $394,500, for Lot 22 in Belvedere Cove Resurvey No. 1.

-Richard T. Kennedy to Richard T. Kennedy, for $484,820, for Lot 8 in Baileys Addition to Riverchase Resurvey.

-Elizabeth Handley to SixSeven C LLC, for $670,000, for property in Section 27, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Joseph E. Bryant to Bethanie Marie Kilburn, for $230,000, for Lot 4 in Capps Subdivision.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Lee Hurley, for $217,500, for property in Section 8, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Leigh Anne McManus to Martin Palmer Karr, for $250,000, for Lot 1 in Narrows Ridge.

-Garrison Foster to Don Walter Holmes, for $120,000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Thomas Franklin Cook to Allison L. Ackerman, for $380,000, for Lot 28 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge First Addition.

-Katie Weaver to Kenneth W. Schroerlucke, for $275,000, for Lot 128 in Builders Group Addition to The Glen at Stonehaven Phase Two.

-Claud J. Elledge to Michael Swords, for $150,000, for Lot 53 in Indian Highlands Third Sector.