Spectrum awards Alabama broadband accessibility grant to Shelby County Published 4:52 pm Thursday, March 9, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – Spectrum announced it has been awarded a $2.9 million Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund (ABAF) grant to bring gigabit high-speed internet access to more than 4,400 unserved homes and small businesses in Shelby County. Spectrum has committed to invest more than $15.4 million on the expansion project, bringing total investment to more than $18.3 million.

“As a lifelong resident of Shelby County, I’ve seen how this area has evolved and the impact that technology has on the daily lives of my constituents,” Representative Corley Ellis said. “Lack of reliable internet has been a significant hurdle for thousands of families, but today’s announcement that, Spectrum was awarded to expand its network to unserved parts of Shelby County, means we’re closer to achieving 100 percent internet accessibility.”

The Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund grant in Shelby County is one of four grants awarded to Spectrum to expand fiber-optic broadband infrastructure to areas of the state that currently lack access to high-speed connections. The ABAF Grants are offered and distributed through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

Overall, Spectrum has committed to invest nearly $35 million to extend its broadband network in Shelby, Bibb, Tuscaloosa and Winston counties. Combined with $6.7 million in ABAF grants, Spectrum’s investment in the projects totals nearly $41.7 million and will help connect more than 9,800 homes and small businesses across those Alabama counties.

“The Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund is ensuring all Alabamians have access to fast and reliable internet at home and work,” Senator Lance Bell said. “Spectrum’s new expansion of its high-speed internet infrastructure in unserved parts of Shelby County is a welcome improvement for more than 4,400 families and businesses that lack access today.”

Spectrum Internet has been consecutively ranked as one of the best internet service providers by U.S. News & World Report and earned the highest rating among the best internet service providers for rural areas.

“Governor Ivey, her administration and the Alabama Legislature have shown tremendous leadership in embracing public-private partnerships as a vital strategy for connecting unserved communities,” Marva Johnson, Group Vice President of Government Affairs at Charter Communications said. “These grants build upon Spectrum’s commitments and capabilities as one of Alabama’s largest broadband providers to further close the digital divide