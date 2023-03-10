Alabaster to hold first Touch-A-Truck event Published 11:12 am Friday, March 10, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Local residents will soon have an opportunity to see a variety of unique vehicles from across the city during Alabaster’s inaugural Touch-A-Truck event.

The city’s first Touch-A-Truck event will be held on Saturday, March 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Park.

“This event is the brainchild of our Special Events Manager, Morgan Lawley, and it’s a fantastic way to connect with the community while letting them get an up-close look at equipment used by the city and local businesses,” Public Relations Manager Neal Wagner said. “We’re looking forward to a successful inaugural event and seeing the program grow in future years.”

Lawley shared how the idea for the event came about.

“I have been looking for additional activities that we could add to our spring sports Parade of Teams and opening ceremonies,” Lawley said. “The Touch-A-Truck option seems to be a perfect fit for both adults and children.”

Alongside the trucks, there will also be several space bounces and food trucks for attendees to enjoy as well.

“This will allow families to come out and see multiple vehicles/machines from many different industries during their downtime at the ballfields or anyone just looking for something fun and different to do,” Lawley said.

Those interested in more information on events in the city of Alabaster can visit the city’s official Facebook page at Facebook.com/Alabastercityhall.