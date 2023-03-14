David Michael Horton Published 3:42 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

David Michael Horton of Spring Hill, TN sadly left us on January 20, 2023 at the age of 70 along with his wife Linda Watson Horton, aged 71. He joins his mother, Doris Cain Horton, father, Woodrow Wilson Horton, and three sons Robert (Robbie) Edward Taft, Steven David Taft, and Jason Michael Horton who preceded him in death. He leaves behind two daughters, Ashley Horton Greene of Hoover, AL (Ben) and Bronwyn Horton Bacon of Palm Desert, CA (Evan) and grandchildren Jacob Coleman and Lauren Mackenzie Greene of Hoover, AL and Kaylee Renae Taft of Wedowee, AL. He has 3 surviving siblings: Pamela St. Onge of Colorado Springs, CO, Anita Darlene Horton of Bangkok, Thailand, and Tim Horton of Montgomery, AL. Additionally, David was well-loved within the community and leaves behind many close friends and neighbors who will miss seeing him out walking their dog Betty White each day.

Mr. Horton graduated from Auburn University and University of Montevallo with degrees in Counseling, Political Science, and American History. Dave worked as a high school history teacher in Roanoke, AL, and as a counselor in Woodland, AL, Notasulga, AL, Valley, AL, and Centerville, TN. He ended his career working at E.A. Cox Middle School in Columbia, TN from 2002-2016. Dave also was an instructor in Psychology at Columbia State Community College from 1988-1995 as well as an adolescent counselor and mental health technician at Vanderbilt University Child and Adolescent Psychiatry from 1987-1994.

In retirement, Mr. Horton devoted himself to reading a book every day, writing his novels, taking their dog Betty to the park, spending time with his daughters and grandchildren, and assisting his wife Linda with her gardening projects through the Williamson County Master Gardener Association. Dave also stayed in touch with many of his coworkers and was especially happy when he received updates from his former students.

In lieu of flowers, Mr. Horton’s family has requested donations to a scholarship program to help disadvantaged students at their daughter’s college, California Polytechnic University, Pomona: Horton Memorial Scholarship. (https://cpp.thankyou4caring.org/Horton_Memorial_Scholarship) A Celebration of Life has been planned for March 26th at 2:00pm in the Carnton House gardens located at 1345 Eastern Flank Cir, Franklin, TN 37064. Please dress comfortably and bring an umbrella in case of rain.