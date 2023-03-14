YMCA offers 1,500 free lifeguard trainings Published 10:27 am Tuesday, March 14, 2023

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

SHELBY COUNTY – The YMCA is currently offering free training for 1,500 lifeguards to eliminate the current lifeguard shortage, which was caused when training was paused for two-years due to the pandemic.

“In 2023, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham is committed to water safety for children, adults, and families throughout the greater Birmingham area,” YMCA Chief Operating Manager Jude Dooley said. “Lifeguard certifications will be offered free of charge to anyone in the community who meets the prerequisites, regardless of who may hire them. With many employment opportunities across the region, the YMCA of Greater Birmingham invites future lifeguards to sign up for one of our free certifications and launch a fulfilling career.”

YMCA leadership says professionals, retirees and stay-at-home parents also work as lifeguards as opposed to the preconceived notion that only high schoolers and college students take on lifeguard jobs.

“The free lifeguard training courses will meet the needs of the community by launching careers, keeping our region’s pools open and most importantly keeping swimmers safe,” Group Vice President Patrick Kelly said. “A lifeguard role can be the launching point for a great career. Skills like providing a safe experience, problem-solving and attention to detail will serve professionals well in the future.”

More information on free lifeguard training classes can be found at YMCA.org/certifications.