Pelham City Council holds first meeting with new renovations Published 10:49 am Tuesday, April 4, 2023

1 of 2

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham City Council held a meeting on Monday, April 3 revealing their newly renovated area for council meetings.

The new renovations include television screens around the room that will display names of speakers during council meetings, the new Pelham logo displayed behind the councilmembers’ desk and a sign with the words Pelham City Hall on display at the entrance.

“I want to thank everyone involved in the renovation of this building,” Councilmember David Coram said. “It’s been a long time coming getting to this point. I wanted to thank everyone for this beautiful facility.”

Councilmember Rick Wash thanked Director of Development Services and Public Works, Andre Bittas, and all other team members who partook in the plans for newly renovated space for all the hard work that was put into the new building.

“Thank you for the building, I didn’t think we’d ever get here, but here we are,” Wash said. “This is great. Thanks to everyone that was involved.”

Wash spoke on the importance of newly renovated spaces like this one and what it does for the community.

“A facility like this comes with a lot of work,” Wash said. “It reflects on our city as a whole, and it’s something we should all be proud of. City Hall has been here for a long time, but having the new City Hall is wonderful and turns a new leaf over.”

Councilmember Mildred Lanier echoed the sentiments of her fellow councilmembers, taking time to thank all involved in the work that went towards City Hall.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone for such a beautiful job on our City Hall,” Lanier said. “One of the things that was really forward thinking of a city council was to be able to come in and gut City Hall. In being able to do that, we have this wonderful facility that looks totally different than what we had originally. I wanted to say thank you to everyone, and thank you for coming out.”

The Pelham City Council meeting was held as normal in the new meeting space. During the meeting, Mayor Gary Water provided the council with a proclamation deeming the month of April as Fair Housing Month.

“April 11, 2023 marks the 55th anniversary of passage of the Fair House Acting Act, which enunciates a national policy of fair housing for all who live in the United States,” Waters said. “The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, handicapped and familial status and national origin. Economic stability, community health, human relations and all communities are improved by diversity and integration. Therefore, I, Gary W. Waters Mayor of Pelham Alabama proclaim the month of April 2023 as Fair Housing Month in Pelham.”

More information on Pelham City Council can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov.