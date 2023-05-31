Ruth Carlee Published 8:17 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Ruth Carlee, age 85, of Columbiana, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Williams Cemetery.

She was a devoted member of Good Hope Church and loved the Lord.

She was preceded in death by her husband: Floyd Carlee; and her sons: Jackie Carlee and Tommy Carlee.

She is survived by her sons: Eddie Carlee, Robbie Carlee, and Stevie Carlee; her daughter-in-law: Jennifer Carlee; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sisters: Judy McEvoy, Sherry Mayette; her brother: Bobbie Lovett; and family and friends.

