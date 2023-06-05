Azaleas in Alabaster to close doors in June Published 3:32 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Azaleas in Alabasters has announced that it will close its doors in late June.

In an official Facebook post the owner of Azaleas announced that the business will close its doors after one last month of business in June.

“Due to recent hardships with our restaurant we have decided to sell our spot as Azaleas in the promenade and close our doors for good,” Owner Carolyn Linski said. “We will be continuing to serve you guys until the end of June and will continue to give you the best service possible.”

Linski said they have rented the space out to a new restaurant that will open in July.

“I know this may come as a surprise to all of you, but we are happy to say that the new restaurant has graciously taken on most, if not all, of our current staff,” she said. “I personally want to thank everyone who has supported us this past year at Azaleas, and especially, those who have supported us since our Beignets and Lattes days. I hope you show the same support to the new restaurant coming in and I cannot wait to serve you guys through the end of June.”

Azaleas shared that, until the end of June, it will continue trivia night and its current lineup of booked bands and DJs. Babes Who Brunch is also still set for Saturday, June 17.

Azaleas opened its doors on April 23, 2022 at the Alabaster Promenade Shopping Center and has provided customers with a variety of dining options as well as events and live music ever since.

Linski previously ran Helena’s Beignets and Lattes and opened up Azaleas in Alabaster after seeing the need for a good brunch spot in the city.

The business serves a variety of offerings, including coffee, beignets, waffles, French toast, salmon cakes, avocado toast, a pimento fried chicken biscuit and more.

For more information about Azaleas, including a copy of the menu, visit its official Facebook page at Facebook.com/AzaleasAlabaster.