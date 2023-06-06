Humane society to host inaugural Poochella Published 12:04 pm Tuesday, June 6, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Oak Mountain Amphitheatre pavilion will soon see live music and furry friends as the Shelby County Humane Society hosts its inaugural Poochella festival.

The Shelby Humane Society will host Poochella on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to launch Poochella and promote the importance of animal welfare and adoption,” said Jackie Hale, Shelby County Humane Society Board President. “We hope to raise much-needed funds for the shelter and create a fun and memorable experience for animal lovers and their pets.”

During the event, there will be performances by local bands and artists, including Medicine Bus, a six-piece band that combines high octane rock with funky grooves and Birmingham native Brendan Young who strikes a balance between old and new country.

Alongside live music, there will also be a low-cost vaccine clinic before the festivities as well as an owner/pet “best dressed” contest. There will also be a 360-degree photo booth, face painting and various games.

The event will also feature an adoption area for rescue animals where attendees can learn more about adopting and saving the life of an animal.

Before the event kicks off, attendees can bring pets to the upper parking lot from 10 a.m. to noon for their necessary vaccinations.

For dogs, the clinic will offer Bordetella vaccinations for $10, Rabies for $15, microchips for $20 and DA2PPV for free. For cats, the clinic will offer rabies vaccines for $15, microchips for $20 and FVRCP for free.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Humane Society to support its mission of saving animals’ lives and promoting responsible pet ownership.

Sponsors of the event include presenting sponsor, Tito‘s Handmade Vodka, as well as T-Mobile, Jenny McInerney, Renewal by Anderson, Discover Shelby County, Canine Country Club, Fancy Fur, Cahaba Valley Animal Clinic and Hollywood Feed.

Tickets are on sale now and VIP tickets can be purchased for $100 which includes access to a private VIP area, two drink tickets and catered food.

General admission tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the gate, and include all-day access to the festival. Parking at the event is free and pets are welcome at the event as long as they are leashed.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online at Poochella.instagift.com.