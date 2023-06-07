Clarence Travis Maples Published 4:19 pm Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Clarence Travis Maples, 79, who may have been the most interesting man in the world, passed away on May 29, 2023 in Panama City, Florida.

Travis was born on October 3, 1943 to Clarence Edward Maples and Ida Lou Landers in Freeport, Texas. Travis was a proud veteran of the 101st Screaming Eagle Airborne Division. After his time in the military, he became a journeyman pipefitter, and this skill led him to take on many other roles that allowed him to build a remarkable leadership resume in several industries over six decades that took him to jobs all over the world.

Travis believed in the importance of education. He worked hard to earn his degrees later in life as he climbed the corporate ladder and finally achieved an MBA at Kennesaw State in the late ‘90s..

Travis was truly an extraordinary man. As an adolescent he lived in Cuba for awhile. He had homes all over the U.S. during his career, but he was a Texan at heart. Travis loved spy novels (apparent from all his emails that end in 007), enjoyed riding his electric bike, absolutely loved golf, saltwater fishing, bird watching, and read math books for fun. He would not eat chili with beans on principle (because Texas chili is real chili and it does not have beans). He was known to many he worked with as “El Toro” since his management style was similar to that of a bull in a china shop… along with his driving skills.

Travis was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 43 years, Rachel Wilson Maples; his brother Earl Maples; and, his sisters, Brenda Runnels and Sarah Joe Oaks. He is survived by brother Terry Robinson and step-sister Jackie Kratzer, along with children, James (Jim) Maples, Teri Corwin (Mark Corwin), Sasha Johns, and Tabitha Maples. Travis is also survived by Rachel’s nieces Ginger Burger-Moon and Mary-Beth Burger. He was Paw-Paw to Jordan Maples, Ashton Slater (Thomas), Matlin Sain, McCall Sain, Ruthie Johns, Nate Johns, and Johnny Johns, as well as four great grandchildren.

Travis’ celebration of life will be held at a yet to be determined time and location. He was a man who deeply loved both God and country so the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to either Liberty Baptist Church in Chelsea Alabama, or to American Legion Post 131 in Columbiana, Alabama.

To donate to Liberty Baptist Church contact Frontoffice@lbcchelsea.com.

Mail donations to the American Legion Post 131 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 261, Columbiana, Alabama 35051.