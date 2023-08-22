Land transactions for Aug. 4-7 Published 2:28 pm Tuesday, August 22, 2023

The following deeds were transferred in Shelby County from Aug. 4-7:

Aug. 4

-Shellye Thomas to Shellye Thomas, for $61,300, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Vickie Sue Wolfe, for $329,000, for Lot 1603 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Curtis Richard Darden to Marco Gomez, for $415,000, for Lot 119 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Amanda K. Varley to Diane Haden Henderson, for $400,000, for Lot 127 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Garry R. Evans, for $515,653, for Lot 219 in Simms Landing Phase 2A Amended Final Plat.

-Leann Sherer to Linda Martin, for $525,000, for Lot 1707 in Strathaven at Ballantrae Phase 6.

-Bradley C. Littleton to Christopher Allen Mosley, for $500,000, for Lot 6 in Owens Cove Final Plat.

-Bennie Ervin Brasher to Blake Eugene Brasher, for $10,000, for property in Section 14, Township 22, Range 2 West.

-Colin Alex Martin to Charles N. Mann, for $1,045,000, for Lot 8 in Chadwick Square.

-Richard Barrows to M B Properties LLC, for $2,175,000, for Lot 20 in South Oak Phase I.

-Manuel Antonio Abarca Hernandez to Santos Ernesto Lopez, for $9,500, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Lindsey Nichole Austin to Dustyn Payne, for $150,000, for Lot 84 in Applegate Manor.

-Derrick Maurer to Jessica E. Shipman, for $185,000, for Lot 60 in Townside Square Sector One.

-HCI Chelsea LLC to Strategic Realty Partners LLC, for $1,150,000, for Lot B-1 in Atchisons Resurvey No. 4 Resurvey No. 5 being a Resurvey of Lot A and B.

-Joshua Allen Cornett to Melvin Kenneth Leverette, for $389,850, for Lot 124 in Camellia Ridge Subdivision.

-Angie Denise Oliver to Phuong Hoang, for $275,000, for Lot 236 in Forest Lakes Subdivision 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC to Hudson SFR TRS Property Holdings II LLC, for $304,000, for Lot 1746 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector and Lot 15 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-Two Mountains LLC to Brixon LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 40 in Highlands Phase 1 Sector 3.

-Jeffrey Brown to Donna Johnson, for $168,900, for Lot 1 in Yellow Leaf Estates Resurvey of Lot 1.

-Faith Dewberry Bates to Luis Enrique Navarro Romero, for $1,000, for Lot 74 in Wyndham Cottages Phase I.

-ARVM 5 LLC to Alto Asset Company 5 LLC, for $1,656,268.19, for Lot 79 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes First Addition.

-VW Master Issuer LLC to Alto Asset Company 5 LLC, for $720,647.39, for Lot 2 in Union Station Phase 1.

-VM Pronto LLC to Alto Asset Company 5 LLC, for $532,886.32, for Lot 126 in Grande View Garden & Townhomes 1st Addition.

-Bernard Hill to Bernard Hill, for $374,000, for Lot 3 in Russet Woods Sixth Sector Second Addition Phase Two, property in Jefferson County.

-Aaron R. Bundy to Elizabeth Dunston, for $610,000, for Lot 1107 in Highland Lakes 11th Sector.

-Adams Homes LLC to Curtis Richard Darden, for $301,699, for Lot 205 in Yellow Leaf Farms Resurvey.

-Calera Baptist Church to Picksix LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 8 in Farris Estates.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Kurt Jean Paul Dehoff, for $121,000, for Lot 21 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Thomas Albert Chatham to Harpersville LD LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 15 in Charles W. Mobley Subdivision.

-Bobby Bang to Chatham Investment Properties LLC, for $145,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Mitchell Hagood to Mitchell Hagood, for $493,970, for lot 521 in Timberlake Sector 5 Final Plat Resurvey of Lots 50 and 521.

-Christopher Michael Heaps to Brandon M. McLeod, for $488,600, for Lot 7-167 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Geneva S. Aycock to Turner McIntyre Living Trust, for $407,000, for Lot 37 in Greystone Village Phase 2 Amended Map.

-Darrell D. Matherly to Preston Kyle Parker, for $300,000, for Lot 597 in Waterford Cove Sector 2.

-Knox Faulkner to Brandon Rivas Ortega, for $240,000, for Lot 30 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Gerald Paul Nickolson to Sayge William Sims, for $322,500, for Lot 351 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase Two.

Aug. 7

-Keri T. Callahan to Daniel Marshall, for $170,000, for Lots 20 thru 25 in Wilmont.

-Omega Realty Holdings VI LLC to Omega Rez 6D LLC, for $121,300, for Lot 46 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One, Lot 96 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1, Lot 7 in Amberley Woods Third Sector phase I, Lot 208B in Camden Cove Sector 6 Final Plat, Lot 74 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase Two and Lot 518 in Weatherly Aberdeen Sector 18.

-Ronald Reid McKinnon to Timothy Clark, for $320,000, for Lot 27 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-John R. Lee to Bryneth Lee Caudill, for $687,900, for Lot 338 in Highland Lakes 3rd Sector Phase V.

-Murphy Investments LLC to Pelham City Board of Education, for $900,000, for Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Racquet Club Commercial Park.

-Pelham Highway 52 LLC to Pelham City Board of Education, for $600,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West and Lot 4 in Racquet Club Commercial Park.

-Matthew Wayne Ellison to Pelham City Board of Education, for $200,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Paula Sue Ellison to Pelham City Board of Education, for $200,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Edna L. Ellison to Pelham City Board of Education, for $6,900,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jacob Martin Ellison to Pelham City Board of Education, for $200,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Tiffani Paige MaClay McLeod to Deborah Fadeley Thompson, for $379,000, for Lot 14 in Narrows Creek Amended Map.

-J & R Properties LLC to 7900 Calera LLC, for $265,000, for Lots 4 and 5 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera and Lot 8 in Dunstan’s Survey of Calera.

-Adair Properties LLC to Goldman Moss Homes LLC, for $230,000, for Lots 2, 3, 5 and 6 in Hodgens Estates Sector 2.

-Hunter Marshall Gaskins to Cahaba Estate Properties LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 26.

-Merchant Development Inc. to Merchant Development Inc., for $284,700, for Lot 62 in Sunset Lake Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jebeles Properties LLC to Michael L. Hallman, for $152,500, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Rick D. Norris to Carlos Morales Pano, for $256,000, for Lot 53 in Chase Plantation Third Sector.

-Amy White Huddleston to Amy Huddleston, for $10,000, for Lot 26 in Haven at Greystone 2nd Sector.

-Daniel Hay to Anthony Brown, for $260,000, for Lot 224 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Jeremy L. Hodges to Jeremy Len Hodges, for $282,530, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Keith Starnes to Keith Starnes, for $27,5000, for Lot 2 in Bentley Subdivision.

-11T AL LLC to JJ Remedy Realty LLC, for $14,000, for Lots 17, 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Safford Map Town of Shelby.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $744,535.59, for Lots 37, 44 and 46 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to DHIR Birmingham I LLC, for $763,913.95, for Lots 24, 25 and 45 in Oak Tree Subdivision.

-Connie L. Harrison to Chen Chen, for $250,000, for Lot 58 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended.

-Cynthia Arrington Williamson to Lynda L. Reeves, for $327,000, for Lot 38 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Martha G. Sims to Keith Starnes, for $18,000, for Lot 3 in Bentley Subdivision.

-Bruce Waldrop to Omer Lee Burnett, for $690,000, for Lot 6 in Willow Ridge Addition to Indian Springs.

-Christalyn LaShon Presley to Mariana Lopez, for $220,000, for Lot 13 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Justin Cooper Johnson to Dianne Peters, for $200,000, for property in Section 18, Township 19, Range 3 East.

-William P. Jones to Mark J. Forbus, for $25,355, for property in Section 35, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Johnnie Green Cunningham, for $6,004, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.