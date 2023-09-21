Second annual Bikes 4 Kids Rodeo coming to Chelsea Published 9:27 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The second annual Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo returns this month in Chelsea.

Taking place on Friday, Sept. 29, and Saturday, Sept. 30, the Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo will be held in Chelsea and will be located at 100 Chelsea Corners Way where the Big Kaboom is normally held.

“This is a professional PCA Rodeo where professional champion bull riders from all over come out,” Bikes 4 Kids Founder and Director Charlie Bradford said.

Bradford shared that he expects roughly 3,000 people at this year’s rodeo, an increase from last year’s reported 2,300.

During the rodeo, local residents can expect a variety of festivities including bull riding, bareback riding, break-away roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing as well as a performance by The Rawhide and Dusty Show.

During the event, there will also be a kid’s area for kids of all ages as well as face painting. Kids can also take part in Mutton Bustin in which they try to hold onto a sheep in the rodeo for as long as they can before falling off.

“Those kids love that Mutton Bustin,” Bradford said. “I’ve had so many people call me about that—making sure we’re going to have it.”

Jessie Lynn and her band will perform and bring live music to the event as they perform the national anthem for audiences.

“This year, Jessie is going to sing Saturday night and she comes out dressed in American flag attire, her horse will be fixed up and she’ll be singing our national anthem,” Bradford said. “We’ve got one of our local kids—Lily Jane is coming out to sing our national anthem on Friday night.”

During the rodeo, attendees may also enjoy a variety of vendors and food trucks.

“We’ll have all the western wear for women and kids, and we’ll have jewelry and western jewelry,” Bradford said. “A lot of our local businesses have got on board, Clean Juice will be out there. Of course, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is coming out.”

Proceeds from the B4K PCA Rodeo go toward helping Bikes 4 Kids, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that started in 2020.

“We give back to the community in every way you can think of,” Bradford said. “We do food, clothes and toys.”

Bikes 4 Kids is known for creating custom bikes for children through the holiday season.

“Those bicycles were built specifically for each kid with their name on it,” Bradford said. “Whatever they dream up, we research it and put that theme into the bike when we restore it.”

Bradford shared that the B4K rodeo is made possible through its volunteers and sponsors.

“We had a few more volunteers this year to help us out and our sponsors are everything, they are what makes this happen,” Bradford said. “ Reli Title in Chelsea is our premiering sponsor and they jumped on board to make this rodeo happen with 3R Rodeo. And Chelsea also made a donation this year—they are the biggest part of what makes this happen.”

Tickets for the second annual Bikes 4 Kids PCA Rodeo can be purchased online for $15 or in-person at the event.