SafeHouse to hold open house Published 11:17 am Monday, October 2, 2023

By DONALD MOTTERN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – SafeHouse will hold an Open House event on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5-7 p.m. The event will kick off its recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The Open House will be held at SafeHouse’s Pelham office, located at 2060 County Road 33. During the event, attendees will be able to tour the Community and Forensic Medical Services offices and learn more about the dynamics of domestic and sexual violence, their effects on our local communities and what services SafeHouse offers in the ongoing mission of abating their impact.

“Safehouse has been a member of the Pelham community for 34 years and we are a nonprofit organization that helps survivors of domestic violence and sexual assaults and their dependents,” said Janelle Sierra, executive director of SafeHouse. “We cover four counties, we cover Shelby, Coosa, Chilton and Clay counties from our humble beginnings in just Pelham.”

Sierra, and others who dedicate their lives to the organization wish to raise awareness of their presence and the services that they offer to those in need.

“We’re here 24/7,” she said. “We provide emergency shelter, counseling, case management and other comprehensive services that really empower survivors to achieve the life that they want away from violence and abuse.”

SafeHouse’s mission is to offer free and confidential services that are tailored for the individual needs and cases of each survivor, commonly referred to as clients. The organization provides both residential and non-residential services for all survivors of domestic and sexual violence, as well as their dependents, regardless of any race, color, creed, orientation or circumstance.

This Open House event does not include any locations that house SafeHouse clients.

“(The Open House is) open to the public and they can see our facilities here in Pelham which is where we do services for our non-residential clients,” Sierra said. “Anyone who does not need emergency shelter receives services out of this building here in Pelham. This is also where we perform our forensic medical exams for sexual assaults and domestic violence strangulation. People can tour the facilities and see what we do here. Learn a little bit about our employees and see what we do and what we’re all about.”

Those in need of services offered by SafeHouse are always encouraged to contact SafeHouse’s 24-Hour Crisis Line to speak with a trained advocate at 205-669-7233.