Shots fired at local Publix parking lot Published 1:00 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Shots rang out in the parking lot of the Publix Super Market at Southgate Village on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 6:45 p.m.

Police reports indicate that the incident began as an attempted cell phone sale between two individuals. While it is unclear what happened next, negotiations appeared to have broken down, and a gun was fired at least three times.

The shooting victim was struck twice in the leg, and the alleged shooter fled the scene.

The victim was subsequently taken to the hospital, and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The alleged shooter has been taken into police custody, but other details are currently unknown.

Pelham and Hoover police responded to the scene and set up a perimeter.

Investigators are conducting interviews and examining the physical evidence.

Details will be provided as they become available.