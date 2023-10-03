Arrest reports from Aug. 13-Sept. 16
Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1, 2021 and Aug. 13-Sept. 16:
Alabaster
Dec. 1
-Bradley David Jones, 46, of Inverness, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 11
-Antwain Dynell Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Shaun William Eller, 41, of Graham, alias warrant (driving while revoked).
-Nina Rena Frazier, 40, of Gurley, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 12
-Toren Marquel Wade, 21, of Helena, failure to comply with court order and youthful offender.
-Shelby Alexander Batchelor, 36, of Deatsville, possession of a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Sean Bradley Robbins, 35, of Wetumpka, public intoxication.
-Madalyn Grace Acre, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.
Sept. 13
-Tony James Feagin, 43, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 15
-Latondra Lozene Okeke, 57, of Antioch, Tenn., possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Jordan Keith Mims, 33, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.
-Jaleria Jayna Oliver, 21, of Selma, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Okeemia Tangnika Lewis, 24, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Savannah Nichole Gibson, 27, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Anthony Burlawn Little, 28, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree/harassment, assault second degree, unlawful possession of a pistol and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 16
-Adam Glen Welch, 20, of Franklinton, LA, using false identification to purchase alcohol.
Calera
Aug. 13
-Stetson Brian Willis, 31, FTA driving while suspended.
Aug. 14
-Janecia Sharell Bivins, 24, FTA – no child restraint and FTA – improper tires.
Aug. 15
-Sameria Janae Harris, 22, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Sameria Janae Harris, 22, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
Aug. 16
-Eric Nicalos Tyes, 37, failing to appear (traffic).
-Joanna Leigh Smith, 49, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 17
-Jacob Chad Grimsley, 41, domestic violence/harassment communications.
-Chelsy Renee Lyons, 42, FTA – running stop sign and FTA – expired tag.
-Ervin Eugene Lilly, 34, attempting to elude a police officer and court commital.
-Anthony Andrew Keith, 38, FTA harassing communications.
-Madison Paige Atkinson, 33, court committal – 5 day court committal.
Aug. 18
-David Glenn Ford, 64, domestic violence 3rd harassment.
-Sandra Behan Ford, 53, domestic violence 3rd harassment.
-Bill Bret Brown, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 19
-Esperanza Nicole Martinez, 33, FTA driving while revoked.
Aug. 20
-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 31, theft of property 4th.
-Edmund Richard Benson, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 21
-Cassandra R. Lollar, 56, theft of property 4th.
-Amiyah Tahjee Canada, 21, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.
-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA domestic violence/harassment, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd degree and FTA – driving while suspended.
Aug. 22
-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 29, FTA – theft of property 4th.
Aug. 23
-Connor Matthew Waid, 19, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Shannon Jay Barker Lucas, 28, FTA – driving while revoked.
-Jeremy Daniel Pearson, 41, public intoxication and attempt to commit UBEV.
Aug. 24
-Justin Brian Vanderslice, 28, FTA – expired tag.
Aug. 25
-Lester Lyle Heinrich, 67, stalking – 2nd degree.
-Tetorian Marquette Gentry, 42, failing to appear – driving while suspended.
Aug. 26
-Robert Owen Ingram, 31, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Jessica Brittney Turner, 30, domestic violence 3rd assault.
Aug. 27
-Jesus De La Cruz, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Aug. 28
-Hannah Leslie Moore, 23, agency assist – FTA – drug paraphernalia/Chilton County Sheriffs Office.
-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, FTA – theft of property 4th, FTA – drug paraphernalia, FTA – no proof of insurance and FTA – criminal trespassing.
Aug. 31
-Randy Lee Shupe, 66, FTA – refusal to display proof of insurance, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – improper lane usage.
-Alejandro Ax Maquin, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 2
-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, public intoxication.
Sept. 3
-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 46, FTA – open container.
-David Demetrius McMullen, 37, public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer and domestic violence – third degree – harassment.
Sept. 6
-Cason Hunter Crowe, 23, theft of property fourth.
-Terry Allen Partridge, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 7
-Major Lee Chapple, 54, FTA – no insurance.
-Donna Williams Reneau, 54, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.
-Timothy Ed Moore, 29, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance.
-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, restrictions on 911 use.
Sept. 8
-Wayne Floyd Whatley, 51, disorderly conduct, public lewdness and domestic violence third.
-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, conditional release violation.
-Jacquelyn Danielle Welborn, 38, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-April Michelle Dawson, 37, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Sept. 9
-Robert Terrelle Stallworth, 37, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – speeding.
-Bob Harrison Jackson, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 10
-Evan James Bomer, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 1
-Donny Wayne Partridge, 34, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
Sept. 12
-Guillermo Humbertali Hernandez Gonzalez, 31, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Luis Andres Anaya, 38, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
Sept. 13
-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 41, FTA – DUI alcohol/any.
Sept. 14
-Jermerious Ke Maine Franklin, 24, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Tyler Knox Burnett, 26, FTA – switched tag.
Sept. 15
-Bob Harrison Jackson, 43, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
Sept. 16
-Jose Antonio Morales, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept.17
-Gonzalo Anell Fernandez, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Helena
Sept. 10
-Ja’Noel Keylyn Wrench, 23, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 11
-Adam Rockwell Owens, 44, bail jumping second degree.
-Hugo Leonel Pastor Hernandez, 35, public intoxication.
Sept. 12
-Michael Brandon Bailey, 43, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Diontae Martez Wilson, 35, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
-Courtney Jordan Graham, 30, failing to appear (traffic).
Sept. 14
-Kallie Noel Gardner Bates, 42, bail jumping second degree.
Sept. 16
-Eldrick Dion Davis, 48, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 17
-Brittney McKenzie Callahan, 39, driving under the influence combined substance.
Montevallo
Sept. 10
-Daniel Thomas Nuxoll, 44, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Sept. 12
-Richard B. Leemhuis, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Richard B. Leemhuis, harassment (harassment/intimidation).
Sept. 13
-Julia S. Moran, harassment (harassment/intimidation).
Pelham
Sept. 10
-Benjamin Evans, 60, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.
-Jenathan Kennedy Junious, 22, of Chelsea, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Sept. 11
-Mary Masters, 30, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Deanna Hill, 46, of Elba, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Erica Lee, 41, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Cornelius Miller, 66, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Sept. 12
-Terri Walkley, 46, of Tuscaloosa, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Rashemia Brooks, 30, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – menacing – knife.
Sept. 13
-Neal Goodacre, 53, of Pelham, possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter and production of obscene matter containing visual depiction.
Sept. 14
-Helen Griffin, 68, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Cambrashia Brazzell, 35, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Sept. 15
-Ebony Brownlee, 32, of Moody, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.
-My’Kel Moore, 19, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).
-Jermahn Farley, 19, of Bay Minette, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).
-My’Kel Moore, 19, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).
-Jermahn Farley, 19, of Bay Minette, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).
-Mario Garcia, 23, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Sept. 16
-Emily Hurst, 37, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Amiya Thomas, 22, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Jamie Medina Bruno, 26, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-John Mize, 38, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Matthew Rhinehart, 32, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.