Arrest reports from Aug. 13-Sept. 16 Published 2:12 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Dec. 1, 2021 and Aug. 13-Sept. 16:

Alabaster

Dec. 1

-Bradley David Jones, 46, of Inverness, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 11

-Antwain Dynell Thomas, 32, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Shaun William Eller, 41, of Graham, alias warrant (driving while revoked).

-Nina Rena Frazier, 40, of Gurley, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 12

-Toren Marquel Wade, 21, of Helena, failure to comply with court order and youthful offender.

-Shelby Alexander Batchelor, 36, of Deatsville, possession of a controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Sean Bradley Robbins, 35, of Wetumpka, public intoxication.

-Madalyn Grace Acre, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 13

-Tony James Feagin, 43, of Alabaster, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 15

-Latondra Lozene Okeke, 57, of Antioch, Tenn., possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jordan Keith Mims, 33, of Maylene, domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

-Jaleria Jayna Oliver, 21, of Selma, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Okeemia Tangnika Lewis, 24, of Montgomery, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Savannah Nichole Gibson, 27, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Anthony Burlawn Little, 28, of Birmingham, domestic violence – third degree/harassment, assault second degree, unlawful possession of a pistol and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 16

-Adam Glen Welch, 20, of Franklinton, LA, using false identification to purchase alcohol.

Calera

Aug. 13

-Stetson Brian Willis, 31, FTA driving while suspended.

Aug. 14

-Janecia Sharell Bivins, 24, FTA – no child restraint and FTA – improper tires.

Aug. 15

-Sameria Janae Harris, 22, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

Aug. 16

-Eric Nicalos Tyes, 37, failing to appear (traffic).

-Joanna Leigh Smith, 49, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 17

-Jacob Chad Grimsley, 41, domestic violence/harassment communications.

-Chelsy Renee Lyons, 42, FTA – running stop sign and FTA – expired tag.

-Ervin Eugene Lilly, 34, attempting to elude a police officer and court commital.

-Anthony Andrew Keith, 38, FTA harassing communications.

-Madison Paige Atkinson, 33, court committal – 5 day court committal.

Aug. 18

-David Glenn Ford, 64, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

-Sandra Behan Ford, 53, domestic violence 3rd harassment.

-Bill Bret Brown, 50, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 19

-Esperanza Nicole Martinez, 33, FTA driving while revoked.

Aug. 20

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 31, theft of property 4th.

-Edmund Richard Benson, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 21

-Cassandra R. Lollar, 56, theft of property 4th.

-Amiyah Tahjee Canada, 21, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd.

-Scottie Tremaine Hall, 31, FTA domestic violence/harassment, FTA possession of marijuana 2nd degree and FTA – driving while suspended.

Aug. 22

-Susan Elizabeth Douglas, 29, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Aug. 23

-Connor Matthew Waid, 19, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Shannon Jay Barker Lucas, 28, FTA – driving while revoked.

-Jeremy Daniel Pearson, 41, public intoxication and attempt to commit UBEV.

Aug. 24

-Justin Brian Vanderslice, 28, FTA – expired tag.

Aug. 25

-Lester Lyle Heinrich, 67, stalking – 2nd degree.

-Tetorian Marquette Gentry, 42, failing to appear – driving while suspended.

Aug. 26

-Robert Owen Ingram, 31, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jessica Brittney Turner, 30, domestic violence 3rd assault.

Aug. 27

-Jesus De La Cruz, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Aug. 28

-Hannah Leslie Moore, 23, agency assist – FTA – drug paraphernalia/Chilton County Sheriffs Office.

-Ronnie Adam Brantley, 43, FTA – theft of property 4th, FTA – drug paraphernalia, FTA – no proof of insurance and FTA – criminal trespassing.

Aug. 31

-Randy Lee Shupe, 66, FTA – refusal to display proof of insurance, FTA – possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA – improper lane usage.

-Alejandro Ax Maquin, 30, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 2

-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, public intoxication.

Sept. 3

-Phillip Robert Carstensen, 46, FTA – open container.

-David Demetrius McMullen, 37, public intoxication, attempting to elude a police officer and domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

Sept. 6

-Cason Hunter Crowe, 23, theft of property fourth.

-Terry Allen Partridge, 38, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 7

-Major Lee Chapple, 54, FTA – no insurance.

-Donna Williams Reneau, 54, public intoxication and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Timothy Ed Moore, 29, possession of marijuana first degree and possession of a controlled substance.

-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, restrictions on 911 use.

Sept. 8

-Wayne Floyd Whatley, 51, disorderly conduct, public lewdness and domestic violence third.

-Terri Lynn Hurtt, 53, conditional release violation.

-Jacquelyn Danielle Welborn, 38, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-April Michelle Dawson, 37, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.

Sept. 9

-Robert Terrelle Stallworth, 37, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – speeding.

-Bob Harrison Jackson, 42, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 10

-Evan James Bomer, 26, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 1

-Donny Wayne Partridge, 34, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

Sept. 12

-Guillermo Humbertali Hernandez Gonzalez, 31, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Luis Andres Anaya, 38, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

Sept. 13

-Brandon Lee Hendrix, 41, FTA – DUI alcohol/any.

Sept. 14

-Jermerious Ke Maine Franklin, 24, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Tyler Knox Burnett, 26, FTA – switched tag.

Sept. 15

-Bob Harrison Jackson, 43, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

Sept. 16

-Jose Antonio Morales, 39, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept.17

-Gonzalo Anell Fernandez, 33, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Helena

Sept. 10

-Ja’Noel Keylyn Wrench, 23, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 11

-Adam Rockwell Owens, 44, bail jumping second degree.

-Hugo Leonel Pastor Hernandez, 35, public intoxication.

Sept. 12

-Michael Brandon Bailey, 43, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Diontae Martez Wilson, 35, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

-Courtney Jordan Graham, 30, failing to appear (traffic).

Sept. 14

-Kallie Noel Gardner Bates, 42, bail jumping second degree.

Sept. 16

-Eldrick Dion Davis, 48, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 17

-Brittney McKenzie Callahan, 39, driving under the influence combined substance.

Montevallo

Sept. 10

-Daniel Thomas Nuxoll, 44, of Calera, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Sept. 12

-Richard B. Leemhuis, use or possession with intent to use drugs and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Richard B. Leemhuis, harassment (harassment/intimidation).

Sept. 13

-Julia S. Moran, harassment (harassment/intimidation).

Pelham

Sept. 10

-Benjamin Evans, 60, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

-Jenathan Kennedy Junious, 22, of Chelsea, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Sept. 11

-Mary Masters, 30, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Deanna Hill, 46, of Elba, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Erica Lee, 41, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Cornelius Miller, 66, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 12

-Terri Walkley, 46, of Tuscaloosa, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Rashemia Brooks, 30, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – menacing – knife.

Sept. 13

-Neal Goodacre, 53, of Pelham, possession and possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter and production of obscene matter containing visual depiction.

Sept. 14

-Helen Griffin, 68, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Cambrashia Brazzell, 35, of Calera, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Sept. 15

-Ebony Brownlee, 32, of Moody, public order crimes – AW alias writ fo arrest.

-My’Kel Moore, 19, of Birmingham, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).

-Jermahn Farley, 19, of Bay Minette, unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage).

-Mario Garcia, 23, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 16

-Emily Hurst, 37, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Amiya Thomas, 22, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jamie Medina Bruno, 26, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-John Mize, 38, of Birmingham, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Matthew Rhinehart, 32, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.