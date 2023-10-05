Shelby County man arrested for selling drugs to teens from 2 local schools Published 1:04 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A Shelby County man has been arrested after allegedly selling drugs to teenagers at two local high schools in the county.

On Friday, Sept. 15, the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force officers arrested Earron Deandre Bryant for his alleged involvement in selling drugs to multiple students.

The Task Force began investigating Bryant after a Compact officer received information that a local student had a THC vape.

During their investigation, the officers discovered that Bryant had allegedly been selling drugs and drug paraphernalia to approximately 15 different high schoolers from Oak Mountain and Chelsea.

“This is a perfect example of the success that we can experience when the Drug Task Force and Compact work together to solve a problem that’s impacting our communities,” Drug Enforcement Task Force Captain Joe McGee said.

After securing a warrant, law enforcement searched Bryant’s home and allegedly found various drugs and illicit items. Bryant was subsequently arrested on the following charges:

-One count of possessing drug paraphernalia: a digital scale

-One count of marijuana trafficking: for 2.2 pounds of cannabis

-One count of possession of a controlled substance: for an undisclosed amount of Psilocybin mushrooms

-One count of possession of a controlled substance: for a THC Vape pen

-One count of chemical endangerment of a minor

Bryant was then booked into the Shelby County jail on bonds totaling $121,000 for 14 days before making bail. His next court hearing will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

There are serious consequences if someone underage is caught with a THC vape; however, instead of bringing kids into the justice system, compact helps them through prevention, intervention and education.

Commander Joe McGee said parents and their children need to take this case very seriously.

“They look at it along the same lines as being in possession of a nicotine vape and it’s really not. If it’s a THC vape, a Delta 9 THC vape, it’s a felony in the state of Alabama,” McGee said. “That alone could have a tremendous negative impact on a kid’s future.”