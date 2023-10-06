Harvest Festival returning to Oak Mountain State Park Oct. 14 Published 11:22 am Friday, October 6, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – One of Oak Mountain State Park’s biggest events of the year is set to return on Saturday, Oct. 14 with a serene fall setting.

The 2023 edition of the park’s Harvest Festival is set to have many activities, including hay rides, inflatables and food trucks will all be set in the foothills of the park’s fall foliage.There will also be presentations from the Oak Mountain Interpretive Center, where attendees can learn more about local wildlife.

There will be a similar presentation by the Alabama Wildlife Center where people can learn more about local raptors and the importance of wildlife rehabilitation programs. There will be two “raptor chat” presentations at 2:30 at 4 p.m. respectively.

Additionally, The Rusted Red Roof Barn will offer horseback rides for children between the ages of 3 and 12 to enjoy. Rides will cost $5 in cash and will be provided from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following activities will also be available to attendees as part of Oak Mountain’s regular offerings:

-Playground

-Mountain Bike Trails and Hiking Trails

-Guided Horseback Rides through the Park

-Archery Range

-Eight Hole Golf Course

-Flipside’s Cable Park

-Marina Rentals

-Fishing

-BMX Track

-Skills Track

Regular fees apply for entry into Oak Mountain State Park. For more information, be sure to visit Birmingham365.org/event/harvest-festival-3.