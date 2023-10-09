Arrest reports from Sept. 1-30 Published 4:16 pm Monday, October 9, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1-30:

Alabaster

Sept. 25

-Lacrecia Lashun Hill, 42, of Calera, alias warrant (theft of property 4th).

Sept. 26

-Tyrelle Bernard Hines, Jr., 19, of Adamsville, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Julio Cezar Gonzalaz, 31, of Maylene, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Sherry Theresa Rhea, 60, of Alabaster, violation of a protection order.

-Corey Alan Coggins, 34, of Maylene, FTA UDOCS (holding to Elmore County Sheriff’s Office).

Sept. 28

-Curtis Darrick Lowery, 35, of Montevallo, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Sept. 29

-Jonathan Allan Jackson, 42, of Helena, public intoxication.

-Dillan Dwayne Kelsey, 18, of Calera, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Zachary Ryan McDowell, 32, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Selvin Samir Velasquez, 22, of Alabaster, failure to comply with court order (unlawful possession of marijuana 2), FTA (speeding), FTA (improper lights) and FTA (no drivers license).

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Natalie Faye Ellison, 23, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia and IPOPD illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 3

-Michael Dwight Moore, 36, FTA – driving while revoked and FTA – improper lights.

-Deerica Jaquece Sanders, 27, FTA – possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA – driving while suspended.

Sept. 4

-Samara Justine Nix, 30, FTA – driving while suspended.

Sept. 5

-Erwin Lederrick Smith, 42, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Sept. 7

-Jacob Crandle Williams, 27, FTA – driving while revoked, FTA – vehicle without insurance and FTA – no seat belt.

Sept. 11

-Robert Earl Masters, 42, theft of property fourth.

Sept. 12

-Brandon Scott Jones, 47, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 13

-Antwain Dynell Thomas, 32, FTA – UPOM unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd and FTA speeding.

Sept. 15

-Donny Wayne Partridge, 34, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Sept. 22

-Brandon Keith Weathers, 41, FTA – theft of property 4th degree.

Sept. 25

-Justin Adam Cox, 35, FTA – driving while suspended and FTA – driving while revoked.

Sept. 27

-Darius DeMarco Buie, 56, FTA – failure to display insurance and FTA – expired license.

Sept. 28

-Jeremiah O’Neal Leonard, 19, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Reginald Herron, 18, minor in possession of tobacco.

-Tony Leonard, 19, unlawful possession of marijuana.

Sept. 29

-Justina Leona Stafford, 35, FTA – driving while suspended.

Helena

Sept. 25

-LaCrecia LaShun Hill, 42, probation violation.

Sept. 29

-Christopher Deon Evans, Jr., 29, failing to appear (traffic).

Sept. 30

-Chloe Madison Lawrence, 18, minor in possession of alcohol.

Pelham

Sept. 25

-Rashon Jacobs, 35, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Jacquelyn Martin, 64, of Tuscaloosa, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Phillip Bearden, 36, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Shawna Hatcher, 55, of Alabaster, theft of property in the fourth degree – grand jury arrest.

-Antarius Mitchell, 25, of Birmingham, interfering with judicial proceedings – obstructing court order and traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Amber Greenhill, 35, of Pelham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Ronald Barrett, 18, of Pelham, identity theft.

Sept. 26

-Mark McCracken, 58, of Pelham, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Terrance Boykins, 27, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Michelle Moore, 34, of Clanton, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Sept. 27

-Chadwick Kerley, 38, of Hoover, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Eric Haygood, 26, of Homewood, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and tampering with physical evidence.

Sept. 28

-Veronica Jones, 34, of Birmingham, receiving stolen property in the first degree – RSP possession of stolen property.

-Christine Cooper, 33, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Roland Harris, 45, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-William King, 30, of Homewood, ignition interlock devices.

Sept. 30

-Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, 29, of Homewood, driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-William Pittman, 19, of Helena, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.