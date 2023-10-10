Pelham City Park plans two events for Sunday Oct. 22 Published 3:56 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

By BARTON PERKINS | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Two events will be hosted back to back on Sunday, Oct. 22 at Pelham City Park.

The first event, Fall Fun Day, will begin at 2 p.m. and will run until 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween costumes and a parade will take place at 3:30 p.m. There will also be trick or treating, bounce houses, carnival games, face painting and crafts.

Fall Fun Day will have community members, businesses, churches and clubs with their own decorated booths. There will be prizes given for the best-decorated booths.

After Fall Fun Day ends at 4 p.m. it will quickly be followed by Music in the Park at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 22 will mark the final Music in the Park of 2023 and will run from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The final band performing for this year’s Music in the Park will be the Black Sedan Band, a group that plays 70’s, 80’s and 90s music along with some current pop songs. Black Sedan Band is composed of six members and plays at music events throughout the state at a variety of venues.

Both Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park are free to attend and open to the public. All are encouraged to attend.