Shelby County Schools implements Anonymous Alerts Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, October 10, 2023

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shelby County Schools is implementing the Anonymous Alerts reporting system (AARS) that empowers individuals to report safety concerns and warning signs of potentially threatening behavior before they can escalate into a crisis. The Anonymous Alerts reporting software helps students, timid or not, to come forward and use their voice. It is designed to be an anonymous two-way communications channel, allowing students across the district’s 31 schools to securely share issues and concerns privately with school officials.

“We always encourage students across all of our school communities to come forward with critical concerns,” said Dr. Lewis Brooks, superintendent of Shelby County Schools. “Student safety is always a top priority along with mental health support rounding out our holistic approach to creating safer academic environments for individual learning.”

It’s easy and completely confidential for Shelby County Schools students to report safety concerns to help prevent violence and tragedies. A report can be made through the Anonymous Alerts app, which can be downloaded for free on Apple and Android. Additionally, Shelby County Schools has placed an “Anonymous Alerts” button in various key areas of its website and its schools’ websites for students to access a reporting form.

The Anonymous Alerts system has helped schools stop suspected school shooting plots, suicides, gun threats and concerning behavior. The system works to reduce other acts of violence like bullying, self-harm, drug use, threats, cyberbullying and online harassment. As the name illustrates, reports made in the app are anonymous, although tipsters can provide contact information if they would like to do so. As more and more schools throughout the United States place an emphasis on providing safety initiatives and tools, Anonymous Alerts will become the cornerstone of threat assessment documentation.

Reporting is available in English, Spanish and a dozen other languages. Photos, videos or screenshots may be attached to any report. The mobile reporting app offers a “helpful links and resources” section with informational websites and videos related to cyberbullying, social and emotional learning, self-harm prevention and mental health self-help content.

“We are excited to partner with Shelby County Schools and enhance their school safety initiatives for the new school year,” said T. Gregory Bender, founder and CEO of Anonymous Alerts, LLC.