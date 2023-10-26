Columbiana to hold annual Monsters on Main Published 11:04 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – Little monsters will roam the streets as the city of Columbiana holds its annual Monsters on Main event on Halloween.

Monsters on Main will take place on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The lines form at both sides of main street at the Shelby County museum and at the Shelby County Reporter.

“We have 53 business and organizations registered to give out candy for Monsters on Main, and we expect at least 2,000 kids,” said Ali Payne, manager of community affairs and senior services for the city of Columbiana.

Monster Walk has become an annual Halloween tradition in Columbiana, bringing together community members and families as trick-or-treaters make their way down Main Street collecting candy from various merchants downtown.

“Monsters on Main is a special time for families because they can come out and trick or treat without having to worry about safety,” Payne said. “Main Street will be closed to traffic to keep the little monsters safe.”

The businesses will line Main Street with employees setting up tables to pass out candy throughout the event with some even decorating or dressing up to play into the excitement of the event.

HawgTide Bar-B-Q will also be in attendance serving food from their food truck for the event.