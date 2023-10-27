Arrest reports from Oct. 6-15
Published 3:26 pm Friday, October 27, 2023
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 6-15:
Alabaster
Oct. 7
-Anjelica Michelle Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, assault third degree.
Oct. 9
-Xavier Javon Green Soto, 24, of Columbus, GA, disorderly conduct.
-Susan Mims Mizzell, 44, of Jemison, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.
-Jacob Charles Ellison, 41, of Jemison, ignition interlock misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Kristy Lynn Sanford, 48, of Empire, agency assist (Cullman County).
-Stewart Dale Payne, 43, of Empire, agency assist (Cullman County) and larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less.
Oct. 10
-Camare’ Amahd Watson, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Jason Emanuel Williams, 40, of Alabaster, rendering false alarm.
-Stacy Denise Lewis, 48, of Dothan, hold for other agency.
-Terrell Maurice Burton, 36, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 11
-Rene Macedonio Miranda, 20, of Vestavia Hills, minor in consumption.
-Jarrett Kevar Parker, 42, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest – FTA traffic.
Oct. 12
-Brett Stephen Page, 39, of Alabaster, alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders).
-Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 41, of Vestavia Hills, FTA – open container violation and FTA – driving under the influence.
Oct. 13
-Michael Thomas McCluskey, 32, of Vandiver, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.
-Donald Eric Isbell, 29, of Leeds, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 14
-Sarah Marissa Orr, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree harassment.
-Jeffery Earl Davis, Jr., 43, of Eutaw, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Duilio Jose Sanchez Medina, 30, of Fairfield, public intoxication.
-Jose Gregorio Hernandez Calderin, 37, of Fairfield, public intoxication.
-Amber Mackenzie Ray, 20, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief.
Oct. 15
-Alma X. Herrejon Garcia, 42, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Cesar Bejarano Merino, 49, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Rodney Lee Clark, 53, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.
Helena
Oct. 9
-Roderick Michael Bearden, 61, bail jumping second degree.
-Cameron DeShaun Brown, 23, failing to appear (traffic).
-Joshua Thoams Cantone, 20, minor in possession of alcohol and driving under the influence – alcohol.
Oct. 10
-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, Jr., 34, bail jumping second degree.
-Jonathan Denzell Miles, 32, violation of court order.
Montevallo
Oct. 6
-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and use or possession with intent to use drugs.
-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Randolph Kelley, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree, appears in public place under the influence, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.
Oct. 9
-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 38, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
-William Alexander Saylors, 25, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 38, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence.
Oct. 11
-Charles Leon Carter, 71, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Jared Graham Watt, 25, of Pell City, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
Pelham
Oct. 8
-Antonio Palma Ruiz, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
Oct. 9
-Cameron Brown, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.
-Lluliana Ramirez Flores, 33, of Jemison, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Rondell Walker, 43, of Center Pointe, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Michael Harris, 23, of Maplesville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Santiago Rosales Estrada, 33, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 10
-Roy McBee, 42, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Melanie Benjamin, 41, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Willie Barnes, 29, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Terry Parker, 32, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 11
-Anthony Smith, 53, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 12
-Jonathon Collins, 40, of Eastaboga, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Zachary Bishop, 35, of Vestavia, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
Oct. 13
-Larry Robinson, 47, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
-Alfonzo Pearson, 24, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.
Oct. 14
-Dovaris Kelley, 25, of Wilsonville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.
-Luis Hernandez Cardenas, 27, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.