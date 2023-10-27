Arrest reports from Oct. 6-15 Published 3:26 pm Friday, October 27, 2023

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Oct. 6-15:

Alabaster

Oct. 7

-Anjelica Michelle Pearce, 32, of Alabaster, assault third degree.

Oct. 9

-Xavier Javon Green Soto, 24, of Columbus, GA, disorderly conduct.

-Susan Mims Mizzell, 44, of Jemison, possession of drug paraphernalia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less.

-Jacob Charles Ellison, 41, of Jemison, ignition interlock misdemeanor and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Kristy Lynn Sanford, 48, of Empire, agency assist (Cullman County).

-Stewart Dale Payne, 43, of Empire, agency assist (Cullman County) and larceny/theft – theft – shoplifting, $500 or less.

Oct. 10

-Camare’ Amahd Watson, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jason Emanuel Williams, 40, of Alabaster, rendering false alarm.

-Stacy Denise Lewis, 48, of Dothan, hold for other agency.

-Terrell Maurice Burton, 36, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 11

-Rene Macedonio Miranda, 20, of Vestavia Hills, minor in consumption.

-Jarrett Kevar Parker, 42, of Clanton, alias writ of arrest – FTA traffic.

Oct. 12

-Brett Stephen Page, 39, of Alabaster, alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders).

-Elizabeth Shannon Dillard, 41, of Vestavia Hills, FTA – open container violation and FTA – driving under the influence.

Oct. 13

-Michael Thomas McCluskey, 32, of Vandiver, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, more than $500 – less than $1,500.

-Donald Eric Isbell, 29, of Leeds, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 or less and disorderly conduct.

Oct. 14

-Sarah Marissa Orr, 44, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

-Jeffery Earl Davis, Jr., 43, of Eutaw, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Duilio Jose Sanchez Medina, 30, of Fairfield, public intoxication.

-Jose Gregorio Hernandez Calderin, 37, of Fairfield, public intoxication.

-Amber Mackenzie Ray, 20, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief.

Oct. 15

-Alma X. Herrejon Garcia, 42, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Cesar Bejarano Merino, 49, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Rodney Lee Clark, 53, of Hoover, domestic violence – third degree/harassment.

Helena

Oct. 9

-Roderick Michael Bearden, 61, bail jumping second degree.

-Cameron DeShaun Brown, 23, failing to appear (traffic).

-Joshua Thoams Cantone, 20, minor in possession of alcohol and driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 10

-Jeffrey Lloyd Grant, Jr., 34, bail jumping second degree.

-Jonathan Denzell Miles, 32, violation of court order.

Montevallo

Oct. 6

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, dangerous drugs – synthetic narcotic – possess and use or possession with intent to use drugs.

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Randolph Kelley, of Montevallo, assault – domestic violence – third degree, appears in public place under the influence, obstructing police – RA resisting arrest and obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude police officer.

Oct. 9

-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 38, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

-William Alexander Saylors, 25, of Jemison, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Brandon Dwayne Riffe, 38, of Montevallo, appears in public place under the influence.

Oct. 11

-Charles Leon Carter, 71, of Montevallo, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jared Graham Watt, 25, of Pell City, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Pelham

Oct. 8

-Antonio Palma Ruiz, 22, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Oct. 9

-Cameron Brown, 23, of Alabaster, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Lluliana Ramirez Flores, 33, of Jemison, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Rondell Walker, 43, of Center Pointe, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Michael Harris, 23, of Maplesville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Santiago Rosales Estrada, 33, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 10

-Roy McBee, 42, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Melanie Benjamin, 41, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Willie Barnes, 29, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Terry Parker, 32, of Birmingham, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 11

-Anthony Smith, 53, of Bessemer, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 12

-Jonathon Collins, 40, of Eastaboga, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Zachary Bishop, 35, of Vestavia, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Oct. 13

-Larry Robinson, 47, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-Alfonzo Pearson, 24, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege is cancelled, etc.

Oct. 14

-Dovaris Kelley, 25, of Wilsonville, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

-Luis Hernandez Cardenas, 27, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.